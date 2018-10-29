14 wins, 15 placings is this track superstar Gympie's Winx?

CHAMPION RUN: Fasta than Light races to victory to claim his third successive Gympie Cup on Saturday.

CHAMPION RUN: Fasta than Light races to victory to claim his third successive Gympie Cup on Saturday. Connor Peckitt

HORSE Racing: Fasta than Light made history in Gympie racing on Saturday as he became the first horse to win three successive Cups in the 55-year history of Gympie's premier race.

The Pat Duff-trained eight-year-old gelding not only beat his rivals but also the handicapper being allocated 55kg in this year's Brown Macaulay and Warren Gympie Cup after having won the 2017.

Jockey Miki Nakao and Fasta than Light have also claimed victories at this year's Bundaberg Cup and the $22,000 Gympie Muster Cup in July and August this year.

Unfortunately, Fasta Than Light's owner, Glen Abbott, was too ill to attend, being in a Brisbane hospital.

However, his wife Megan was on hand to quickly notify her husband of the result.

(From Left) Zion Leef, Shane Gill, Melinda Weller, Pat Duff (Trainer), Megan Abbott and Gary Young Connor Peckitt

Fasta than Light began smartly and was able to race on the pace.

He was challenged for the lead mid-race by the well-fancied Ben Currie-trained Isn't She Elegant ($4, S. Sweeney) and then Coonowrin Ruby ($10, C. Eaton).

Apprentice jockey Nakao ensured no loafing by Fasta than Light in the run to the home turn where the chestnut kicked clear.

Tara Cup winner, Hi Harry ($3.50, G. Geran) flew home from last early to get within .4 length of Fasta than Light in an eye-catching effort.

Last start Wondai Cup winner Clouds ($6, J. Hoopert) came in third to give Wondai trainer Lindsay Anderson his third successive Gympie Cup minor placing. Calypso Bay finished well for fourth just ahead of this year's Birdsville Cup winner Blue Jest and Isn't She Elegant.

Gympie Cup winner Fasta than Light and jockey Miki Nakao celebrate another victory. Connor Peckitt

The three placegetters become automatic entries for the $70,000 Final of the Country Cups Challenge at Doomben on Saturday, December 1 over 1200m.

Fasta than Light, has now won eight country cups on sand tracks (three Gympie Cups, two Gympie Muster Cups, two Bundaberg Cups and a Wondai Cup) and will be hoping for a rain-affected track if he contests the Doomben Final.

The Gympie Cup first prize cheque of $14,080 takes Fasta than Light's racetrack earnings to just over $200,000 with the majority earned on the Gympie racecourse.

A $34,000 yearling buy at the 2012 Magic Millions QTIS yearling sale, Fasta than Light has raced 79 times for 14 wins and 15 placings for owner Abbott.