14 things on Gympie council’s agenda

A SUBDIVISION at the Southside and a possible price hike for the region’s water are among more than a dozen items things on the agenda for this week’s Gympie Regional Council meeting.

Fourteen items are listed for mention on the agenda, with room for more thanks to the reappearance of general business – albeit in a rejigged fashion.

Few details are available about the subdivision; it will be discussed behind closed doors along with a tender for the replacement of bridges on Cullinane and Kandanga Creek roads.

Water will be discussed in the open with council staff recommending the adoption of full cost pricing for the $400 million asset, a move that would require the council’s water revenue to rise by 8 per cent in the next financial year.

However the initial report into the proposal, first tabled in May for public feedback, said any impact on residents could be offset through changes to general rate levels.

That report also noted the council was well on the way to full cost pricing now thanks to the controversial 2016 overhaul of the service.

The council’s finances will again be under the spotlight, too.

An interim report for last month revealed the council finished the 2019-20 financial year with an operating deficit of at least $3.5 million.

However the staff report said this figure will likely “deteriorate” further once several end of year adjustments are made.

The report said revenue for the year fell $1.4 million short of the $96.1 million it budgeted thanks to COVID-19, rates extensions, and lower than anticipated growth in general rates revenue.

Expenditure across the year also fell short of the budget by $2.2 million.

Councillors Bob Fredman, Warren Polley, Dolly Jensen, Shane Waldock, Mayor Glen Hartwig, Bruce Devereaux, Jess Milne, Dan Stewart and Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon will have general business back at a council meeting for the first time since 2016.

Staff said this was again due in part to COVID-19 and delays to the distribution of environmental levy funds.

However this result would be “partially offset by increased employee costs as a result of vacancy savings across several branches not being realised and several unbudgeted employee payments”.

Next year’s show holiday, new guidelines for some funding streams and the final corporate report for the last financial year area also on Wednesday’s menu.

The meeting will be held in the Civic Centre’s Fossickers Room and livestreamed on the council’s Facebook page.