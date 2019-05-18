Menu
Gympie Show Rodeo, Saturday May 18. Kent McClintock from Dagun with Alan Henderson who has been an announcer for the Gympie Show for 53 years.
Donna Jones
14 photos from tonight's Gympie Show Rodeo

by Donna Jones
18th May 2019 6:29 PM
AT LEAST two thousand people were gathered around the rodeo arena ready for tonight's Rodeo.

Did The Gympie Times photographer snap you in the crowd?

crowd gympie show 2019 gympie show rodeo photo gallery social photos
