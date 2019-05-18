News
14 photos from tonight's Gympie Show Rodeo
AT LEAST two thousand people were gathered around the rodeo arena ready for tonight's Rodeo.
Did The Gympie Times photographer snap you in the crowd?
AT LEAST two thousand people were gathered around the rodeo arena ready for tonight's Rodeo.
Did The Gympie Times photographer snap you in the crowd?
News 'I'm feeling pretty damn confident.'
News Last night, the Young Farmers Challenge set a cracking pace.
Crime Eden Kane, 50, kept the Childers child for two days
News Mr O'Brien cast his vote in Gympie this morning.