It’s another busy day at the Gympie courts today.
14 people, three sentences in two Gympie courts today

JOSH PRESTON
joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
15th Sep 2020 8:17 AM
14 people are due to face either the Gympie Magistrates or District Court today.

Three people facing the District Court are due to be sentenced. They are:

PECK, Matthew Stephen

QUINN, Glen Barry

SMART, James Allan Crichton (also scheduled to appear for mention)

The others due to appear in the court today are:

POZZI, Jason Lawrence

GERATHY, Lars Quinton

HAMES, Jessie Leena

PRATT, Kenneth John

Those due to appear before the Magistrate are:

Davidson, Troy Arthur

O’Rance, Margaret Therese, Miss

Packer, Jay Phillip

Reed, Kia John Allen, Mr

Sing, Liam Brighton, Mr

Verboom, Darren Wayne Scott

Waters, Cameron Michael, Mr

