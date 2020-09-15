14 people, three sentences in two Gympie courts today

It’s another busy day at the Gympie courts today.

It’s another busy day at the Gympie courts today.

14 people are due to face either the Gympie Magistrates or District Court today.

Three people facing the District Court are due to be sentenced. They are:

PECK, Matthew Stephen

QUINN, Glen Barry

SMART, James Allan Crichton (also scheduled to appear for mention)

The others due to appear in the court today are:

POZZI, Jason Lawrence

GERATHY, Lars Quinton

HAMES, Jessie Leena

PRATT, Kenneth John

Those due to appear before the Magistrate are:

Davidson, Troy Arthur

O’Rance, Margaret Therese, Miss

Packer, Jay Phillip

Reed, Kia John Allen, Mr

Sing, Liam Brighton, Mr

Verboom, Darren Wayne Scott

Waters, Cameron Michael, Mr