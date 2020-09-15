14 people, three sentences in two Gympie courts today
14 people are due to face either the Gympie Magistrates or District Court today.
Three people facing the District Court are due to be sentenced. They are:
PECK, Matthew Stephen
QUINN, Glen Barry
SMART, James Allan Crichton (also scheduled to appear for mention)
The others due to appear in the court today are:
POZZI, Jason Lawrence
GERATHY, Lars Quinton
HAMES, Jessie Leena
PRATT, Kenneth John
Those due to appear before the Magistrate are:
Davidson, Troy Arthur
O’Rance, Margaret Therese, Miss
Packer, Jay Phillip
Reed, Kia John Allen, Mr
Sing, Liam Brighton, Mr
Verboom, Darren Wayne Scott
Waters, Cameron Michael, Mr