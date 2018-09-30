Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ambulance
ambulance Contributed
News

14 people escape injury in two car crash

by Donna Jones
30th Sep 2018 4:31 PM

THERE were no serious injuries recorded in a two vehicle collision that involved 14 patients at Rainbow Beach this afternoon.

The accident occurred on Inskip Avenue at Rainbow Beach just before 3.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman was unable to confirm the types of vehicles involved in the accident but speculated that because of the number of patients involved, one was more than likely a mini-bus, SUV or people mover.

None of the patients required transport to hospital and the QAS spokesman described any injuries sustained as being "soft-tissue” or bruising.

car accicent gympie region qas rainbow beach
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie putting the 'Grand' in the finals

    Gympie putting the 'Grand' in the finals

    News Why be boring and watch the finals at home when you can watch them on a screen taller than you are, all while raising money for a worthwhile cause.

    BREAKING: Inskip rescue of swamped boat

    BREAKING: Inskip rescue of swamped boat

    News The Coastguard have rescued a swamped boat off Inskip point

    Rain for fire-ravaged Woolooga

    Rain for fire-ravaged Woolooga

    News Rain at last for fire ravaged Woolooga - albeit two weeks too late.

    OPINION: Has Clive Palmer really got the goods?

    premium_icon OPINION: Has Clive Palmer really got the goods?

    News Colin wants to know if the UAP is doomed to failure

    Local Partners