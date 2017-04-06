14 Movies to check out this weekend

Plenty of on-screen action happening this weekend at the Gympie Cinemas, Event Cinemas in Noosa and Birch, Carroll and Coyle at Maroochydore.

IT'S the school holidays, the weather is looking pretty nasty, so what can you do?

Go see a movie, of course!

Here's what's showing where this weekend.

A Few Less Men

(MA) 90mins Comedy

Starring Dacre Montgomery, Xavier Samuel, Kris Marshall

In this hilarious sequel to the worldwide hit A Few Best Men, a destination wedding in Australia's Blue Mountains goes horribly wrong when Luke gets drunk and falls off a cliff. Our boys, David (Xavier Samuel), Tom (Kris Marshall) and Graham (Kevin Bishop) suddenly find themselves transporting their friend's corpse back to London, where his grieving Aunt is planning the funeral. When their private jet crash-lands in the bush, the boys must carry the body across the treacherous landscape, resist some sexy ravers, dodge a machete-wielding mother and handle a mix up with a giant gold penis, all in a race against time to return Luke home. Will they all survive... intact?

This movie is only screening at:

Gympie Cinemas

- Saturday: 6:20pm and Sunday 4.45pm

A Silent Voice

(TBC) 129mins Animated Drama/Romance (Japanese with English subtitles)

Starring Miyu Irino, Saori Hayami, Aoi Yuki

A young man comes to regret the harassment he gave to a deaf girl during his high school years in this animated Japanese drama based on the popular manga by Yoshitoki Ōima. Shoya Ishida starts bullying the new girl in class, Shoko Nishimiya, because she is deaf. But as the teasing continues, the rest of the class starts to turn on Shoya for his lack of compassion. When they leave elementary school, Shoko and Shoya do not speak to each other again until an older, wiser Shoya, tormented by his past behaviour, decides he must see Shoko once more.

This movie is only screening at:

Birch,Carroll and Coyle, Sunshine Plaza

- Saturday and Sunday 4pm, 6pm and 9pm.

Beauty and the Beast

(PG) 130mins Family/Fantasy/Musical

Starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans

An adaptation of the Disney fairy tale about a monstrous-looking prince and a young woman who fall in love. Bill Condon (Dreamgirls) directs this live-action retelling of the Disney animated classic from 1991. As before, this fairy tale centers on a young woman named Belle (Emma Watson) who is forced to live with the Beast (Dan Stevens) in his enchanted castle. The film co-stars Luke Evans as Gaston, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, and Ian McKellen as Cosgworth.

This movie is screening at:

Gympie Cinemas

- Saturday 9.40am, 3.20pm and 7.55pm.

- Sunday 12.20pm and 6.20pm.

Birch, Carroll and Coyle, Sunshine Plaza

- Saturday and Sunday 10:15am, 11:15am, 1pm, 2pm, 3:45pm, 4:45pm, 5:45pm, 6:40pm, 7:30pm, 8:30pm and 9:30pm.

Event Cinemas, Noosa

- Saturday and Sunday 9:45am, 12:30pm, 3:15pm, 6:10pm, 7pm and 8:45 pm.

The Boss Baby

(G) 95mins Animation/Comedy/Family

Starring Miles Christopher Bakshi, Alec Baldwin, Eric Bell Jr., Steve Buscemi

A seven-year-old boy is jealous of his "fast-talking, briefcase-carrying” baby brother. When he goes on a mission to win back the affection of his parents, he finds out about a secret plot by the CEO of Puppy Co., which revolves around his baby brother and threatens to destabilize the balance of love in the world. Both brothers must unite to "save their parents, restore order to the world and prove that love is indeed an infinite force.”

This movie is screening at:

Gympie Cinemas

- Saturday and Sunday 12.10pm and 1.25pm.

Birch, Carroll and Coyle, Sunshine Plaza

- Saturday 9:40am, 10:10am, 11am, 11:50am, 12:20pm, 1:20pm, 2:30pm, 4:50pm and 6:50pm.

- Sunday 9:40am, 10:10am, 11am, 11:50am, 12:20pm, 2pm, 2:40pm, 4:50pm and 6:50pm.

Event Cinemas, Noosa

- Saturday and Sunday 9:50am, 12pm, 2:10pm, 4:10pm and 6:50 pm.

CHIPS

(MA15+) 100mins Action/Comedy/Drama

Starring Michael Peña, Dax Shepard, Jessica McNamee

Dax Shepard (Idiocracy) writes, directs and stars as Jon Baker in this buddy cop action comedy based on the '70s TV show, co-starring Michael Peña as Ponch.

Jon Baker (Shepard) and Frank Ponch Poncherello (Peña) have just joined the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Los Angeles, but for very different reasons. Baker is a beaten-up former pro motorbiker trying to put his life and marriage back together, while Poncherello is a cocky undercover Federal agent investigating a multi-million dollar heist that may be an inside job - inside the CHP. The inexperienced rookie and the hardened pro are teamed together but clash more than click, so kick-starting a real partnership is easier said than done. But with Baker's unique bike skills and Ponch's street savvy it might just work... if they don't drive each other crazy first.

This movie is only screening at:

Birch, Carroll and Coyle, Sunshine Plaza

- Saturday and Sunday 2:30pm, 4:40pm, 7:10pm and 9:30pm.

Dance Academy: The Movie

(PG) 101mins Drama

Starring Miranda Otto, Xenia Goodwin, Keiynan Lonsdale, Jordan Rodrigues, Dena Kaplan, Thomas Lacey, Alicia Banit, Tara Morice

Follow-up to the twice Emmy-nominated Australian TV series that saw a group of teens through the ups and downs of training at the elite National Academy of Dance.

Picking up eighteen months after the television series finale, the characters have moved on from the Academy and are living very different lives. Tara (Xenia Goodwin) was destined to become one of the top dancers of her generation but suffered a devastating injury that crippled her career. Can she make a comeback when she discovers what being defined by a dream really means?

This movie is screening at:

Birch, Carroll and Coyle, Sunshine Plaza

- Saturday and Sunday 10am, 12:15pm, 2:30pm, 4:45pm, 7pm and 9:15pm.

Event Cinemas, Noosa

- Saturday and Sunday 9:30am, 11:45am and 2pm.

Ghost in the Shell

(M) 107mins Action/Crime/Drama/Science Fiction

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asbæk, Michael Pitt, Takeshi Kitano, Rila Fukushima, Juliette Binoche, Chin Han, Lasarus Ratuere

Live-action adaptation of Masamune Shirow's classic cyberpunk manga of the same name starring Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asbæk and Michael Pitt.

Cyborg policewoman The Major (Johansson) and her task force Section 9 thwart cyber criminals and hackers. Now, they must face a new enemy who will stop at nothing to sabotage Hanka Robotics' artificial intelligence technology. Shot in Wellington, New Zealand.

This movie is screening at:

Birch, Carroll and Coyle, Sunshine Plaza

- Saturday and Sunday 9:40am, 12pm, 2:05pm, 4:25pm, 6:20pm, 6:45pm, 8:40pm (3D) and 9:05pm.

Event Cinemas, Noosa

- Saturday and Sunday 4:20pm, 6:45pm and 9pm.

Kong: Skull Island

(M) 118mins Action/Adventure/Fantasy

Starring Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Corey Hawkins, John Goodman, Toby Kebbell, Jason Mitchell, John C. Reilly

Oscar winner Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, John Goodman, John C. Reilly and Samuel L. Jackson star in Legendary Entertainment's second installment of their Godzilla-Kong series, set in the immediate aftermath of the Vietnam War.

A team of explorers are brought together to venture deep into an uncharted island in the Pacific, unaware that they're crossing into the domain of the mythic giant ape.

This movie is screening at:

Birch, Carroll and Coyle, Sunshine Plaza

- Saturday 9:20pm.

- Sunday 1:20pm and 9:20pm.

Event Cinemas, Noosa

- Saturday and Sunday 9pm.

The Lego Batman Movie

(PG) 105mins Animation/Lego

Starring Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson

Bruce Wayne must not only deal with the criminals of Gotham City, but also the responsibility of raising a boy he adopted. There are big changes brewing in Gotham City, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker's hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.

This movie is screening at:

Gympie Cinemas

All Admits $10

- Saturday 11.20am, 5.50pm and 8.10pm.

- Sunday 2.40pm and 6.35pm.

Birch, Carroll and Coyle, Sunshine Plaza

- Saturday and Sunday 9:30am, 10:40am, 12pm, 1pm, 2:20pm, 3:30pm, 4:40pm, 6pm, 7pm and 8:30pm.

Event Cinemas, Noosa

- Saturday and Sunday 9:30am, 11:50am, 2:15pm, 4:30pm and 6:30pm.

Life

(MA15+) 103mins Horror/Science Fiction/Thriller

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, Alexandre Nguyen, Olga Dihovichnaya, Camiel Warren-Taylor, Naoko Mori

Sci-fi horror from the writers of Deadpool and Zombieland. Stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds and Rebecca Ferguson as astronauts aboard the ISS, on the brink of uncovering life on Mars.

A six-member crew on the International Space Station is tasked with studying a sample from Mars that may be the first proof of extra-terrestrial life. But as they begin to conduct research, their methods end up having unintended consequences and the life form proves more intelligent than anyone ever expected.

This movie is showing at:

Birch, Carroll and Coyle, Sunshine Plaza

- Saturday and Sunday 2:20pm, 4:40pm and 7pm.

Event Cinemas, Noosa

- Saturday and Sunday 9:40pm.

Logan

(MA15+) 137mins Action/Science Fiction

Starring Hugh Jackman, Boyd Holbrook, Patrick Stewart, Stephen Merchant, Doris Morgado, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Richard E. Grant, Eriq La Salle

Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart and James Mangold (director of 2013's The Wolverine) are back for the third Wolverine, featuring an older, more broken, Logan than we've seen to date.

In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide-out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

This movie is showing at:

Birch, Carroll and Coyle, Sunshine Plaza

- Saturday and Sunday 2:55pm and 9:15pm.

Event Cinemas, Noosa

- Saturday and Sunday 8:50pm.

Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience - Peppa's Australian Holiday

(G) 70mins Kids & Family

Join Peppa on her first Australian holiday as she visits her friend Kylie Kangaroo and family, plus five other brand new episodes. Take part in an hour of fun featuring brand new episodes as well as new interactive content, where you can dance, sing and play along with Peppa, George and their new friend Daisy. See Peppa visit the outback for a barbeque, learn to surf, throw a boomerang and view the Great Barrier Reef in a submarine.

This movie is only showing at:

Birch, Carroll and Coyle, Sunshine Plaza

- Saturday and Sunday 9:30am.

Power Rangers

(M) 125mins Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi

Starring Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Banks, Becky G.

A group of high-school kids, who are infused with unique superpowers, harness their abilities in order to save the world.

Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove - and the world - is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.

This movie is showing at:

Gympie Cinemas

- Saturday 2:05pm.

- Sunday 12:10pm.

Birch, Carroll and Coyle, Sunshine Plaza

- Saturday and Sunday 9:40am, 12:15pm and 9:30pm.

Event Cinemas, Noosa

- Saturday and Sunday 4:15pm.

Smurfs: The Lost Village

(G) 90mins Animation/Family

Starring Ariel Winter, Julia Roberts, Joe Manganiello

In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting race through the Forbidden Forest leading to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history.

This movie is showing at:

Gympie Cinemas

- Saturday 9:30am and 4:30pm.

- Sunday 10:20am and 4:30pm.

Birch, Carroll and Coyle, Sunshine Plaza

- Saturday and Sunday 9:30am, 10:10am, 11:35am, 12:15pm, 1:45pm and 4pm.

Event Cinemas, Noosa

- Saturday and Sunday 9:40am, 11:50am and 2pm.