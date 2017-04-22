24°
14 Jobs in Gympie you can apply for right now

Jacob Carson | 22nd Apr 2017 4:21 PM
1: Leading Hand - Concreting

Full Time Work: EXM (standing for excellence matters) is a growing concreting business specialising in slabs on grade. They're looking for someone to fulfil a number of tasks in the position: namely day-to-day concrete operation, form-work and steel fixing. Position would also include the operation and maintenance of machinery and leading a small team of skilled labourers. APPLY: To apply for this position, send your resume as well as two recent references to lucy.english@exmconcreting.com.au

2: Yardsman and Forklift Operator - AWX Sunshine Coast

Full Time Work: Seeking an experienced, hard-working forklift operator/yardsman for ongoing work in Gympie. To be considered for this role you must be physically fit a capable of manual heavy lifting, as well as a demonstrated ability (and qualified) to use a forklift - experience of at least two years required. APPLY: To apply for this job, click HERE.

3: Senior Accountant - Ellingsen Partners

Full Time Work: Requires an experienced, professional senior accountant to work independently and provide a range of services to our clientele base. Suitbale candidates must have previous professional experience. They will also possess strong communication skills and a demonstrated ability to work without supervision. APPLY: To apply for this position, please send your resume and CV to ben@ellingsenpartners.com.au

4: Occupational Therapist - Cooinda Aged Care

Full Time Work: Consistent growth has led to a need to expand the number of staff on our multi-disciplined health team. The ideal applicant have AHPRA registration as well as any other mandatory qualifications. Role would involve the assessment, diagnosis, treatment and management of your clients functional limitations. APPLY: To apply for this position, click HERE.

5: Administration Officer - BlueCare

Part-Time Work: Role would be a fixed-term 12 month contract joining the team at Gympie integrated services. Role involves professional administrative support and exceptional customer service skills are a must. APPLY: This role will no longer be available come April 23, so time is of the essence. To apply for this position, click HERE.

6: Confined space labourer

Casual/Vacation Work. 1-2 Weeks work requiring experienced and qualified labourers with confined space tickets to assist in replacement/repair of airbag filters. APPLY: Head to www.ngage.com.au/candidatejobseekerfindajob for more information.

7: Head Squad Coach for Gympie Aquatic Centre

Casual/Vacation Work: You'll be responsible for the day-to-day running and delivery of squad programming at the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre. Must have excellent communication skills and adequate accreditation. For more information contact Courtney Murphy at cmurphy@belgravialeisure.com.au

8: Virtual PA - Cardiotech

Casual/Vacation Work. A job specifically for someone studying or at home with family commitments. The job involves a number of different roles, with the workload varying week-to-week. All work can be done from home with computer and internet connection. APPLY: To apply for this job, click HERE.

9: Nut-in-shell Bagging

Casual/Vacation Work: Seeking workers to start from April 26, the role would see a physically-able person working a flexible 38-hour week (nights), working a number of different roles at the Gympie site. Requires a valid forklift license and prior experience with operating heavy machinery. APPLY: To apply for this job, click HERE.

10: MC Interstate Driver

Full-Time Work: Looking for an experienced, professional MC driver to transport steel, wood and/or white goods interstate. Experience preferable but not essential. APPLY: To apply for this position, click HERE.

11: Customer Focused Home Deliver Driver

Casual/Vacation Work: Working with Caloundra General Transport, one of the Australia's most experienced professional transport companies, you will be providing regular food deliveries to a number of customers across the region. Drivers license and Medium Rigid (MR) license necessary for this position. Role suits friendly, customer-oriented employees willing to solve problems on the fly. APPLY: For more information on this job, please call 5334 9600.

12: Motorcyle Spare Parts Consultant - Wide Bay Motorcycles

Full Time Work: Wide Bay Motorcycles is one of the most well-known and respected dealers in the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay Regions. They're currently looking for an experienced new team member with a passion and wide knowledge of motorcycles and what makes them tick. APPYLY: If this job sounds like it could be a good fit for you, email your resume and CV to shaneassink@hotmail.com

13: Occupational Therapist - Goodstart Early Learning Centre

Part-Time Work: A position with Australia's largest early-learning provider, this role would see a qualified occupational therapist assisting children in areas with a higher number of vulnerable children. Tertiary qualification in Occupational Therapy essential for this role. APPLY: If you're interested in applying for this role, please contact pkingowen@goodstart.org.au

14: Travel Sales Consultant - Flight Centre in Gympie

Full Time Work: Flight Centre is on the lookout for a customer service and sales extraordinaire to help research, plan and sell customers their dream holiday.

Applicants must have completed grade 12, be an experienced traveller and be able to work on a flexible 7 day a week. APPLY: Applications must be sent through flightcentre.com.au/careers

