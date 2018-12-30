14 Gympie cartoons from 2018 to make you laugh

DEPICTING social issues through cartoons is not an easy task, but for The Gympie Times cartoonist Jeff Douwes, it's a task he wakes up to most mornings.

With close to 2000 cartoons to his name since 1997, Mr Douwes said he gets his inspiration from local issues.

A Jeff Douwes cartoon published on September 3, 2018. Jeff Douwes

"It's important to look into the local stories and from there, you get inspiration for your cartoon,” he said.

"A lot of people question whether you can get content from a cartoon from local issues, but there's plenty of material here.”