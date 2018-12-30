Menu
STORY-TELLING: The Gympie Times cartoonist Jeff Douwes recalls his top 5 cartoons for 2018.
STORY-TELLING: The Gympie Times cartoonist Jeff Douwes recalls his top 5 cartoons for 2018.
News

14 Gympie cartoons from 2018 to make you laugh

Philippe Coquerand
by
30th Dec 2018 3:30 PM
DEPICTING social issues through cartoons is not an easy task, but for The Gympie Times cartoonist Jeff Douwes, it's a task he wakes up to most mornings.

With close to 2000 cartoons to his name since 1997, Mr Douwes said he gets his inspiration from local issues.

A Jeff Douwes cartoon published on September 3, 2018.
A Jeff Douwes cartoon published on September 3, 2018.

"It's important to look into the local stories and from there, you get inspiration for your cartoon,” he said.

"A lot of people question whether you can get content from a cartoon from local issues, but there's plenty of material here.”

Gympie Times

