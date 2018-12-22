14 fun ideas for keeping amused in Gympie these holidays

COOL FUN: One idea for these holidays is bowling at Gympie Ten Pin like Estelle Todd did back in July.

COOL FUN: One idea for these holidays is bowling at Gympie Ten Pin like Estelle Todd did back in July. LEEROY TODD

Regular Events:

HOLIDAY CRAFT BAR @ YOUR LIBRARY

STOP by the children's area at your local library branch during the January school holidays for free craft activities.

Gympie Library*

Library closed indefinitely. Once re-open: Monday-Friday, 2-3pm

Imbil Library

Tuesdays, 10-11am

Tin Can Bay Library

Wednesdays, 11am-noon

Rainbow Beach Library

Wednesdays, 3-4pm

Kilkivan Library

Thursdays, 3-4pm

Goomeri Library

Fridays, 3-4pm

GYMPIE BONE MUSEUM EXHIBITIONS

THERE are always a couple of exhibitions on show at the Gympie Bone Museum, located at shop 8 Condies Arcade, 163 Mary St in Gympie. Costs will vary for different exhibitions or workshops but the museum is intended to educate as well as fascinate. The museum is open 10am-3pm weekdays.

17 Dec - 8 Jan - Magnificent Monotremes exhibition: platypuses from the prehistoric to now.

20 Dec - 22 Jan - Titans of the Prehistoric World exhibition: Specimens of muttaburrasaurus and rhoeotosaurus from western Queensland.

9 Jan - 22 Jan - Prehistoric World exhibition: Teeth and claws.

SKATELAND ROLLER SKATING

LOCATED at 2/1 Pinewood Ave,nue Skateland, will take a break over Christmas and will be closed tomorrow until December 27. Management are currently reviewing the operating hours for the remainder of the year and for 2019. Skateland will be open 2-4pm today and there will be a special Christmas Disco Skate from 6-9pm tonight. Keep an eye out for an extra- special guest, who will be visiting all the way from the North Pole.

GYMPIE TEN PIN BOWLING

YOU can go bowling in airconditioned comfort at Gympie Ten Pin every day from 10am during the holidays. There will be only three closures over the Christmas break: Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day. It costs $9.90 per person per game, with shoe hire, with special discounts for multiple games. Gympie Ten Pin are located at 1A Potter St, Gympie.

GYMPIE CINEMAS

WITH a number of G and PG-rated films hitting the silver screen these holidays, you'll be spoilt for choice. Titles like The Grinch, Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer are currently showing and there are more blockbusters planned for release in the coming weeks including Bumblebee, Aquaman and Mary Poppins Returns. Check the website for release dates, session times and costs at www.gympie cinema.com.au.

TUESDAY - January 8

SPY SCHOOL @ GOOMERI

WHO are you going to turn to when the world faces a catastrophe and the situation has gone to the dogs? Come join us for activities and craft based on the Spy Pets series written by Andrew Cope. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.

Where: Goomeri Library

When:10-11am

Ages: 5-8

Cost: FREE

SPY SCHOOL @ KILKIVAN

WHO are you going to turn to when the world faces a catastrophe and the situation has gone to the dogs? Come join us for activities and craft based on the Spy Pets series written by Andrew Cope. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.

Where: Kilkivan Library

When: 3-4pm

Ages: 5-8 years

Cost: FREE

WEDNESDAY - January 9

HAIRY MCLARY @ IMBIL

WHO will Hairy McLary meet at the library today? Inspired by the books by Lynley Dodd, come and join us for this special storytime. Design and make your own character. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.

Where: Imbil Library

When:10-11am

Ages: 5-8 years

Cost: FREE

WORKSHOP WEDNESDAYS

BE A Nora Explorer and learn the secrets of our articulated camel.

Where: Gympie Bone Museum

When: 9-10am

THURSDAY - January 10

BUSY LITTLE CREATURES @ RAINBOW BEACH

JOIN us for a fun and exciting craft activity as we explore the many different creepy crawly creatures found in the Children's Book Week Nominee Busy Little Creatures by Raising Literacy Australia. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.

Where: Rainbow Beach Library

When: 10-11am

Ages: 8-12

Cost: FREE

FABULOUS FAMILY FUN DAY

JOIN in the family fun and celebrate the exhibition all about colourful elephants called Prismatic Pachyderms by Sarah Larsen. There will be heaps of creative activities to do with food and drinks available.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

When: 10am-1pm

Ages: Whole family

Cost: FREE

Learn all about Awesome Egyptians at Tin Can Bay. coldsnowstorm

HORRIBLE HISTORIES: AWESOME EGYPTIANS @ TIN CAN BAY

JOIN us as we take a look at the Awesome Egyptians. Learn some cool facts, take part in an Awesome Egyptians Trivia Tournament and create some awesome craft. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.

Where: Tin Can Bay Library

When: 2-3pm

Ages: 8-12

Cost: FREE

FRIDAY - January 11

SPY SCHOOL @ TIN CAN BAY

WHO are you going to turn to when the world faces a catastrophe and the situation has gone to the dogs? Come join us for activities and craft based on the Spy Pets series written by Andrew Cope. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.

Where: Tin Can Bay Library

When: 10-11am

Ages: 5-8

Cost: FREE

SPY SCHOOL @ GYMPIE

WHO are you going to turn to when the world faces a catastrophe and the situation has gone to the dogs? Come join us for activities and craft based on the Spy Pets series written by Andrew Cope. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.

Where: Gympie Library*

When: 11am-noon

Ages: 5-8

Cost: FREE