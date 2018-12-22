14 fun ideas for keeping amused in Gympie these holidays
Regular Events:
HOLIDAY CRAFT BAR @ YOUR LIBRARY
STOP by the children's area at your local library branch during the January school holidays for free craft activities.
Gympie Library*
- Library closed indefinitely. Once re-open: Monday-Friday, 2-3pm
Imbil Library
Tuesdays, 10-11am
Tin Can Bay Library
Wednesdays, 11am-noon
Rainbow Beach Library
Wednesdays, 3-4pm
Kilkivan Library
Thursdays, 3-4pm
Goomeri Library
Fridays, 3-4pm
GYMPIE BONE MUSEUM EXHIBITIONS
THERE are always a couple of exhibitions on show at the Gympie Bone Museum, located at shop 8 Condies Arcade, 163 Mary St in Gympie. Costs will vary for different exhibitions or workshops but the museum is intended to educate as well as fascinate. The museum is open 10am-3pm weekdays.
17 Dec - 8 Jan - Magnificent Monotremes exhibition: platypuses from the prehistoric to now.
20 Dec - 22 Jan - Titans of the Prehistoric World exhibition: Specimens of muttaburrasaurus and rhoeotosaurus from western Queensland.
9 Jan - 22 Jan - Prehistoric World exhibition: Teeth and claws.
SKATELAND ROLLER SKATING
LOCATED at 2/1 Pinewood Ave,nue Skateland, will take a break over Christmas and will be closed tomorrow until December 27. Management are currently reviewing the operating hours for the remainder of the year and for 2019. Skateland will be open 2-4pm today and there will be a special Christmas Disco Skate from 6-9pm tonight. Keep an eye out for an extra- special guest, who will be visiting all the way from the North Pole.
GYMPIE TEN PIN BOWLING
YOU can go bowling in airconditioned comfort at Gympie Ten Pin every day from 10am during the holidays. There will be only three closures over the Christmas break: Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day. It costs $9.90 per person per game, with shoe hire, with special discounts for multiple games. Gympie Ten Pin are located at 1A Potter St, Gympie.
GYMPIE CINEMAS
WITH a number of G and PG-rated films hitting the silver screen these holidays, you'll be spoilt for choice. Titles like The Grinch, Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer are currently showing and there are more blockbusters planned for release in the coming weeks including Bumblebee, Aquaman and Mary Poppins Returns. Check the website for release dates, session times and costs at www.gympie cinema.com.au.
TUESDAY - January 8
SPY SCHOOL @ GOOMERI
WHO are you going to turn to when the world faces a catastrophe and the situation has gone to the dogs? Come join us for activities and craft based on the Spy Pets series written by Andrew Cope. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.
Where: Goomeri Library
When:10-11am
Ages: 5-8
Cost: FREE
SPY SCHOOL @ KILKIVAN
WHO are you going to turn to when the world faces a catastrophe and the situation has gone to the dogs? Come join us for activities and craft based on the Spy Pets series written by Andrew Cope. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.
Where: Kilkivan Library
When: 3-4pm
Ages: 5-8 years
Cost: FREE
WEDNESDAY - January 9
HAIRY MCLARY @ IMBIL
WHO will Hairy McLary meet at the library today? Inspired by the books by Lynley Dodd, come and join us for this special storytime. Design and make your own character. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.
Where: Imbil Library
When:10-11am
Ages: 5-8 years
Cost: FREE
WORKSHOP WEDNESDAYS
BE A Nora Explorer and learn the secrets of our articulated camel.
Where: Gympie Bone Museum
When: 9-10am
THURSDAY - January 10
BUSY LITTLE CREATURES @ RAINBOW BEACH
JOIN us for a fun and exciting craft activity as we explore the many different creepy crawly creatures found in the Children's Book Week Nominee Busy Little Creatures by Raising Literacy Australia. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.
Where: Rainbow Beach Library
When: 10-11am
Ages: 8-12
Cost: FREE
FABULOUS FAMILY FUN DAY
JOIN in the family fun and celebrate the exhibition all about colourful elephants called Prismatic Pachyderms by Sarah Larsen. There will be heaps of creative activities to do with food and drinks available.
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery
When: 10am-1pm
Ages: Whole family
Cost: FREE
HORRIBLE HISTORIES: AWESOME EGYPTIANS @ TIN CAN BAY
JOIN us as we take a look at the Awesome Egyptians. Learn some cool facts, take part in an Awesome Egyptians Trivia Tournament and create some awesome craft. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.
Where: Tin Can Bay Library
When: 2-3pm
Ages: 8-12
Cost: FREE
FRIDAY - January 11
SPY SCHOOL @ TIN CAN BAY
WHO are you going to turn to when the world faces a catastrophe and the situation has gone to the dogs? Come join us for activities and craft based on the Spy Pets series written by Andrew Cope. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.
Where: Tin Can Bay Library
When: 10-11am
Ages: 5-8
Cost: FREE
SPY SCHOOL @ GYMPIE
WHO are you going to turn to when the world faces a catastrophe and the situation has gone to the dogs? Come join us for activities and craft based on the Spy Pets series written by Andrew Cope. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.
Where: Gympie Library*
When: 11am-noon
Ages: 5-8
Cost: FREE