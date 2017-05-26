$13m to create 200 new aged care places in region

200 new residential places have been funded for older residents of the Gympie region and Maryborough.

THE Gympie region's older residents will benefit from $13.1 million in recurrent funding to create 200 new residential aged care places in Maryborough, Tin Can Bay, and Gympie, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien announced today.

"Gympie's Cooinda Aged Care Centre will also receive a $5 million capital grant towards the construction of its new $11.9 million 50-bed building,” Mr O'Brien said.

Cooinda staff in front of the new Hibscus building at Cooinda Ruth Marsh, Tina Redding and Emily Turner. Renee Albrecht

"This is fantastic news for Gympie and Cooinda.

"It is a major investment in both our community and in the future of aged care in the region, and I congratulate Cooinda Chair Paul Medway and CEO Robyn Kross for their work in bringing forward this successful application.

Cooinda Aged Care CEO Robyn Kross. Tom Daunt

"This project will create jobs through the construction phase and when the building is operational, delivering quality aged care services in the community.”

Mr O'Brien also released details of new residential aged care places that have been allocated to Wide Bay.

"Wide Bay has an aging population, so I welcome the allocation of 200 new residential aged care places under the 2016-17 Aged Care Approvals Round, providing: six new places at Gympie's Cooinda Aged Care Centre; 50 aged care places for Regis Aged Care in Tin Can Bay; and 144 places for a proposed centre in Tinana by Infin8 Care,” Mr O'Brien said.

Part of the recently opened renovations and extension at Gympie's Cooinda Aged Care facility.

"This funding demonstrates the Coalition Government's commitment to providing a sustainable aged care system.

"Older Australians are the people who build our nation, defended us and cared for us, and it is important that they in turn are cared for with an aged care system that meets their needs.”

The Coalition Government funding is part of additional $649 million per year to create 9911 new residential aged care places across Australia.

Cooinda Aged Care offers a range of accommodation options for older residents. Contributed

Wide Bay is one of the many rural and remote regions across Australia that will benefit, with 27.4% of all residential places allocated to non-metropolitan areas.

The new residential aged care places follow the announcement of 475 Short-Term Restorative Care places made available through the 2016-17 Aged Care Approvals Round in February 2017.

These Short-Term Restorative Care places, worth an estimated total of up to $34.7 million a year, provide flexible aged care options that will help older people remain in their own homes for longer after injury or illness.

Information about the 2016−17 Aged Care Approvals Round outcomes is available at https://agedcare.health.gov.au/2016-17acar/results