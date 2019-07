136 Gympie high-schoolers representing Wide Bay this year

WIDE Bay selection in school sport is the goal for many upcoming athletes in the Gympie region.

Wide Bay incorporates six districts: Gympie, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, North Burnett and South Burnett.

This year 136 students have been selected to represent Wide Bay at Queensland Championships.

All high schools in the Gympie region were contacted and this list is compiled from those names.

Wide Bay Juniour Cats - Will Strong, William Davies, Jaxon Warren, Fred Hamilton Troy Jegers

William Davies - AFL and Track and Field

Sasha Power - Swimming

Luke Day - Swimming

Jake Henry-May - Basketball

Grant Lahiff - Swimming

Hannah Court - Shot put

Connor Richards - Discus

Ryan Brunjes - Cross Country

Anjelica Geurts - 100m and 200m sprints

Gympie touch football Wide Bay trials - #4 Jordan Brown Troy Jegers

Jordan Brown - Touch and rugby league

Darcy Cartwright - Open touch and 18-year-olds rugby league

Kaitlyn Collyer - Triathlon (state championships)

Bridget Coyne - Swimming

Connor Davies - Cross country

Samuel Denham - Football (soccer)

Gympie Touch finals - #5 Casey Dobson Troy Jegers

Casey Dobson - Touch

Jeremy Dore - Touch and rugby league

Lachlan Dore - Open rugby union

George Finger - Touch

Lilli Finger - Open touch

Bryn Jenkins - Open rugby union

Taylah Jordan - Open touch

Gympie cricketer Nicholas Laffey. Renee Albrecht

Nicholas Laffey - Cricket

Chynna Mallie - Swimming

Eamon Malone - Touch

Isaac Mamet - Touch

Devils under-14s - Devils five-eighth Tully McLellan puts a big hit on the Kawana Dolphins forwards. Bec Singh

Tulloch McLellan - Touch

Tia McLellan - Touch

Scott McPake - Open rugby union

Emmerson Mitchell - Swimming

Slayter Murray - Rugby union

Hannah O'Driscoll - Swimming

Samuel O'Neill - Rugby union

Gympie School Rugby Comp - The men of the match James Nash player Lachlan Dailly, St Patrick's player Rhys Ferguson, James Nash player Jaiden Banks and St Patrick's Zeke O'Neill. Troy Jegers

Zeke O'Neill - Open touch and open rugby union

Matthew Pearce - Open touch

Allie Salter - Open touch

Nathan Skinner - Rugby union

Nicholas Sprenger - Open rugby union

Piper Treeby plays striker. Philippe Coquerand

Piper Treeby - Hockey student officials team (umpire)

Jona Verrills - Touch

Kobe Verrills - Touch

Elizabeth Waters - Open touch

Jasmin White - Swimming

Annalise White - Swimming

Stefan Bailey - Cross country

Xavier Gomes - Cross country and swimming

Hockey Wide Bay Players - Joseph Hodgson LEEROY TODD

Joseph Hodgson - Cross country, athletics, hockey and aquathon

Charlotte Ost - Cross country

Bella Gignac - Cross country

Sienna Downing - Cross country and athletics

Daniel Ellingsen - Cross country

Wouter Schreuder - Hockey

Shannon Nyberg - Hockey

Molly Hodgson. Bec Singh

Molly Hodgson - Hockey, cricket and triathlon

Leizl Schreuder - Hockey

Maverick Ernst - Hockey

Brock Morgan - Hockey

Kaci Barrow - Hockey

Lilian Deifenbach - Touch

Jenna Williams - Touch, triathlon and football (soccer)

Isaac Harris - Volleyball

Joel Harris - Volleyball

Best Fielder award for the Under 12s was won by Brayden Lindsay. Donna Jones

Brayden Lindsay - Cricket and hockey

Mathias Martin - Swimming

Logan Aquilina - Football (soccer)

Eliza Murphy - Football (soccer)

Lara Jenkin - Basketball

Jordan Jenkin - Basketball

Basketball - Breanna Thornley - Erikson U/12 LEEROY TODD

Breanna Thornley-Erikson - Basketball

Darcy Oliver - Netball

Rhian Bunter - Athletics

Ella Vizer - Athletics

Ella Crawford - Cross country

Indigo Barter - Cross country

Thomas Cranston - Swimming and rugby league

Gympie Tennis Dakota Fallon. Renee Albrecht

Dakota Fallon - Tennis

Ella Fraser - Cross country

Keneisha Finch - Cross country

Mitchel Gainsford - Rugby union

Oliver Kerr - Squash

Isacc Emery - Surfing

Myles Drescher. Philippe Coquerand

Myles Drescher - Football (soccer)

Cheyton Gainsford - Rugby union

Khan Sutherland-Chan - Rugby league and rugby union

Wyatt Lee - Swimming

Makayla Elliott - Touch and netball

Haylee Tonks - Australian Football rules

Isabelle Cantle - Triathlon

HOCKEY - Jess Wilcox Bec Singh

Jessica Wilcox - Triathlon and hockey

Nicholas Morley - Triathlon

Rory Nicol - Triathlon

Will Dawkings - Swimming

Abby Schooth - Swimming

Sophie Schooth - Swimming

Gympie swimmer James Hangad age 13 Troy Jegers

James Hangad - Swimming and cross country

Charnyele Coleman - Rugby league

Zoe Powell - Golf

Jessica Wessels - Football (soccer)

Libby Seed - Football (soccer)

Gympie hockey - Matt Browne. Bec Singh

Mathew Browne - Hockey

Matt Berry - Touch

Kai Mobbs - Football (soccer)

Mitchell Absalom - Football (soccer)

Jai Lord - Football (soccer)

Hockey Wide Bay Players - Riley Hinds LEEROY TODD

Riley Hinds - Hockey

Maddox Friske - Football (soccer)

Jenna Dibsdale-Godwin - Basketball

Joshua Wilton - Touch

Trinity Jackson - Rugby league

Liam Garrett - Rugby union

James Nash -Cody Bernard Troy Jegers

Cody Bernard - Rugby union

Jackson Spencer - Rugby union

Deklan Williams - Rugby union

Brad Jensen - Rugby union

Keelei Hooker - Cross country

Nicholas Morley - Cross country

STAR STUDENT: James Nash State High School athletic telent David Olsson Troy Jegers

David Olsson - Cross country

Liam Pratt - Cross country

Ben Buggy - Rugby league

Alec Jardine - Rugby league

Liam Bayldon - Rugby league

Bodie Torr - Rugby league

Charlotte Blackwood QRL Troy Jegers

Charlotte Blackwood - Rugby league and touch

Marissa Nicholson - Rugby league

Isaac Grummitt - AFL

Jorja Kirsopp - AFL

Jack Baumgart - Touch

Nikita Rogers - Touch

Lachlan Millard - front row. Bec Singh

Lachlan Millard - Volleyball

Riley Millard - Volleyball

Aden Finch - Volleyball

Hayden Collins - Volleyball

April Bath - Volleyball

Gympie Zone Athletics carnival Billy Ryan. Renee Albrecht