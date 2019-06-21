Menu
Cooinda CEO Robyn Kross and Chairman of Management Committee for Cooinda Paul Medway.
Cooinda CEO Robyn Kross and Chairman of Management Committee for Cooinda Paul Medway. Philippe Coquerand
$13.2 million aged care facility opens in Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
21st Jun 2019 3:06 PM
OVER a hundred people including residents attended the official opening of the $13.2m extension to the Cooinda aged care centre today.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien announced the exciting news along with Gympie Regional Council mayor Mick Curran and Gympie MP Tony Perrett in attendance.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien opening the $13.2 million extension to Cooinda Aged Care Centre.
Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien opening the $13.2 million extension to Cooinda Aged Care Centre. Philippe Coquerand

The Liberal National Government partnered with a Gympie aged care provider to deliver the major $13.2m extension, opening the Jacaranda Wing facility.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien welcomed the extension and said the Gympie aged care centre had been serving the community since 1965.

Mary Elmar and Darrell Davison.
Mary Elmar and Darrell Davison. Philippe Coquerand

"This latest expansion and improvement means residents have a wonderful environment to enjoy visits from their families and friends,” Mr O'Brien said.

"The new modern facilities mean it's easy to get around, take part in activities, socialise and stay connected in our community.

"Delivering the 11-bed dementia step down unit provides a quiet environment where people diagnosed with dementia can have their individual needs catered for by familiar staff.”

William (Bill) Elliott and Phyllis Elliott at Cooinda Aged Care.
William (Bill) Elliott and Phyllis Elliott at Cooinda Aged Care. Philippe Coquerand

Cooinda Aged Care CEO Robyn Kross said it was a fantastic turn out from the community.

"It says it all that the community support Cooinda. I guess we always say that we support the community but the community support us as well,” she said.

Minister for Aged Care and Senior Australians Senator Richard Colbeck said it ensures seniors have access to quality aged care choices for families living in regional queensland.

Cherie Sykes, Heather MacDonnell, Eunice McIntyre, Robyn Patroni and Neridah McIver.
Cherie Sykes, Heather MacDonnell, Eunice McIntyre, Robyn Patroni and Neridah McIver. Philippe Coquerand

"Our Government has worked closely with the Cooinda aged care centre to deliver this $13.2 million extension because we are focused on supporting quality and choice in aged care for regional Australians,” Minister Colbeck said.

"The Commonwealth contributed $5 million to make this 50-bed extension project a reality for families in Gympie and the surrounding region.

"We are committed to providing seniors with quality aged care choices in the communities where they have lived, worked and raised a family.”

