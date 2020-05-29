13 people wanted for questioning over Gympie crimes

WANTED: Police want to speak to the following 20 people about crimes committed in the Gympie region since February last year.

WANTED: Police want to speak to the following 20 people about crimes committed in the Gympie region since February last year.

DO YOU recognise any of these people?

Gympie police want to question the people in these CCTV images over a series of outstanding crimes in the Gympie region dating back to more than a year ago.

RELATED: Thieves steal trail bike from East Deep Creek shed

If you have any information about anyone depicted here do not approach them, police warn. Contact Gympie police on 5480 1111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

Note: The CCTV image could depict an offender or a witness of the offence.

1. Wilful damage, Mary St

Wanted for questioning about wilful damage in Mary St on Friday December 27, 2019, 1:15pm.

Wanted for questioning over wilful damage in Mary St on Friday December 27, 2019, 1:15pm. Photo: Police Media

2. Stealing, Exhibition Rd

Wanted for questioning about shop stealing on Exhibition Rd on Southside on Sunday November 10, 2019 at about 5:54pm.

Wanted for questioning about shop stealing on Exhibition Rd on Southside on Sunday November 10, 2019 at about 5:54pm. Photo: Police Media

3. Petrol drive-off, Brisbane Rd

Wanted for questioning about a petrol drive off on Brisbane Rd, Monkland on Saturday October 5, 2019, 12.13am.

Wanted for questioning about a petrol drive off on Brisbane Rd, Monkland on Saturday October 5, 2019, 12.13am. Photo: Police Media

4. Stealing, River Rd

Wanted for questioning about shop stealing on River Rd on Tuesday June 25, 2019, 2.06pm.

Wanted for questioning about shop stealing on River Rd on Tuesday June 25, 2019, 2.06pm. Photo: Police Media

5. Wilful damage, Mary St

Wanted for questioning over wilful damage in Mary St on Sunday July 28, 2019, 4:44pm.

Wanted for questioning over wilful damage in Mary St on Sunday July 28, 2019, 4:44pm. Photo: Police Media

6. Robbery, River Rd

Wanted for questioning over an unarmed robbery on River Rd on Friday, November 8, 2019, 4:45pm.

Wanted for questioning over an unarmed robbery on River Rd on Friday, November 8, 2019, 4:45pm. Photo: Police Media

7. Petrol drive-off, River Rd

Wanted for questioning over a petrol drive off on River Rd on Tuesday September 3, 2019, 1.40am.

Wanted for questioning over a petrol drive off on River Rd on Tuesday September 3, 2019, 1.40am. Photo: Police Media

8. Stealing, John St

Wanted for questioning over shop stealing at John St on Sunday July 28, 2019, 9:50pm.

Wanted for questioning over shop stealing at John St on Sunday July 28, 2019, 9:50pm. Photo: Police Media

9. Wilful damage, Mary St

Wanted for questioning over wilful damage which occurred on Sunday, July 28 2019 at Mary St about 4.44pm.

Wanted for questioning over wilful damage which occurred on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Mary St about 4.44pm. Photo: Police Media

10. Stealing, River Rd

Wanted for questioning over shop stealing on River Rd on Monday July 15, 2019 at 5:57pm.

Wanted for questioning over shop stealing on River Rd on Monday July 15, 2019 at 5:57pm. Photo: Police Media

11. Stealing, John St

Wanted for questioning about a shop lifting incident on Sunday July 28, 2019 at John St about 9.50pm.

Wanted for questioning about a shop lifting incident on Sunday July 28, 2019 at John St about 9.50pm. Photo: Police Media

12. Unlawful use of vehicle, Power St

Wanted for questioning about unlawful use of a of motor vehicle on Power St on Friday September 13, 2019 at about 4.50pm.

Wanted for questioning about unlawful use of a of motor vehicle on Power St on Friday September 13, 2019 at about 4.50pm. Photo: Police Media

13. Stealing, River Rd

Wanted for questioning about a shop stealing incident that happened on River Rd on June 29, 2019 at about 1.15pm.