13 people Gympie police want to speak with right now

Gympie Police want to speak to these people. Have you seen them?

DO YOU recognise these people?

Gympie police have released CCTV photos of 13 people they would like to speak with regarding alleged crimes across the region, some of which date back to September last year.

People in the images may depict an offender or witness to the offence.

Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.

Contact Gympie police on 5480 1111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

1. Bruce Highway, Kybong

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Monday July 27 2020 at approximately 1:52PM.

2. Monkland Street, Gympie

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday August 12 2020 at approximately 4:12PM.

3. River Road, Gympie

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Monday February 24 2020 at approximately 2:35AM.

4. River Road, Gympie

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday March 29 2020 at approximately 3:08PM.

5. River Road, Gympie

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday March 3 2020 at approximately 2:57PM.

6. River Road, Gympie

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday March 3 2020 at approximately 2:57PM.

7. Mellor Street, Gympie

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday March 7 2020 at approximately 9:00AM.

8. Mary Street, Gympie

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Wilful damage which occurred on Friday December 27 2019 at approximately 1:15PM.

9. Brisbane Road, Monkland

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Saturday October 5 2019 at approximately 12:13AM.

10. Exhibition Road, Southside

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday November 10 2019 at approximately 5:54PM.

11. River Road, Gympie

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Tuesday September 3 2019 at approximately 1:40AM.

12. River Road, Gympie

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Unarmed robbery which occurred on Friday November 8 2019 at approximately 4:45PM.

13. Power Street, Gympie

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Unlawful use of motor vehicle which occurred on Friday September 13 2019 at approximately 4:50PM.