13 jobs you can apply for in Gympie now

POSITIONS VACANT: These companies and more are hiring now in the Gympie region.

POSITIONS VACANT: These companies and more are hiring now in the Gympie region.

THE following jobs have been advertised in Gympie in the past seven days and are available now:

1. Animal attendant, RSPCA

Gympie

RSPCA Qld has exciting opportunity for an experienced animal attendant to join their team in Gympie.

You will provide a wide range of duties using best practice in animal husbandry. You will be responsible for processing animal registrations and reclaims of stray animals from the council;

attending to front counter and telephone inquiries; assisting in animal health, shelter cleanliness/hygiene; and also in rehabilitation and the animal adoption process.

APPLY HERE

2. Warehouse Storeperson/driver, Harvey Norman

Casual position, Gympie

WE ARE seeking an enthusiastic customer service focused warehouse storeperson/driver to join the team at the Gympie store.

Our storepersons have a good understanding of the dispatching and receiving of orders, and liaising with customers providing exceptional customer service.

To be successful you must be highly motivated and a results driven person with outstanding customer service and communication skills and enjoy working in a team environment.

APPLY HERE

3. General labourers, Gympie

AWX are seeking labourers for an immediate start in Gympie.

Due to the physical nature of the roles you will need to be fit and able to meet the demands involved.

For the right candidates these have the potential to be long-term ongoing roles.

Requirements:

– Applicants must have a WHITE CARD

– Own PPE including long/short high vis, hard hat, steel capped boots (lace up preferred), gloves and safety glasses

– MUST Own a reliable car and current licence

– Current contactable references on resume

APPLY HERE

HIRING: Jema Rossow at The RSPCA Gympie, where a position is vacant for an animal attendant.

4. Bookkeeper, Gympie

Permanent Part time

Mon-Fri $38/hr (commencement rate) approx. 25hrs/week+

BLUE Dog Recycling is a busy, family owned scrap metal recycling business servicing South East Queensland from Gladstone to the Gold Coast and as far west as Chinchilla.

We perform a wide variety of work from pick-ups, clean ups, auctions as well as transport services.

We require an experienced, permanent part time bookkeeper with proficient knowledge of MYOB Account Right online.

APPLY HERE

5. Sales assistant roles x 2, Sunshine Mitre 10

WE HAVE several positions available at our Gympie store and are looking for a range of staff:

Retail Sales

You will require previous sales experience in one or all of the areas of power tools, paint, general hardware, trade and or building products. You will need to be available to work weekends and have excellent customer service skills and a mature outlook.

Trade Sales

You will require previous sales experience with a thorough understanding of timber & building products. You will need to be available to work weekends and have excellent customer service skills and a mature outlook.

Current forklift license is essential.

The successful applicants will need to have a positive can-do attitude with a great attitude to superior customer service.

APPLY HERE

6. Field sales representative, Gympie

LPE is a Queensland based electricity supplier servicing homes, business and strata communities throughout South East & Central Queensland as well as NSW.

In the frontline of our business, the field sales representative will service the Gympie region through face-to-face interactions. Selling our various electricity solutions with extremely competitive electricity rates for businesses and homes, you will benefit from unlimited selling opportunity.

A base of $55,000 per annum plus super, vehicle allowance, tablet & mobile phone will be on offer.

APPLY HERE

Plant manager Scott Beckett at the Gympie Laminex plant, where several positions currently need filling.

7. Truck Driver, Gympie

A SMALL family owned transport business operating from Gympie requires an experienced driver willing to go interstate on occasion, although majority of work is between Gold Coast and Rockhampton.

APPLY HERE

8. Maintenance Manager, Laminex

Monkland

WE’VE been a part of the iconic Australian design landscape for over 85 years. Only a few short years after Australian’s fell in love with Vegemite, families were spreading their toast in kitchens and on tables made by us. We’ve come a long way.

Based in Gympie, reporting to the manufacturing manager you will be an integral member of the Monkland Particleboard team.

As the Maintenance Manager, your role is accountable to deliver maximised equipment functional availability in support of the overall equipment effectiveness.

APPLY HERE

9. Caravan technician/repairer, Gympie

A CARAVAN technician/cladder is required for busy caravan and RV business in Gympie.

The successful applicant must be experienced and able to:

– Perform all relevant skills that is required of this position to a high standard.

– Work well with Colleagues & Customers.

– Follow Health, Safety and Security Procedures.

– Work both unassisted and as part of a team.

– Have a forklift licence preferred but not essential.

– Able to confidently back a caravan – not essential but is advantageous.

APPLY HERE

10. Business Manager, Gympie Motor Group

A RARE career opportunity now exists for a finance business manager to join our Gympie team.

We are seeking an experience Business Manager with a solid background in the industry, relevant qualifications to sell finance/insurance products and demonstrable ability to consistently reach/exceed associated sales targets.

Your new role will be responsible for selling finance, insurance and warranty products to each customer upon purchasing a motor vehicle.

APPLY HERE

Michael, Terry and Tony Nolan Owners of Nolan Meats in Gympie are hiring now.

11. Forklift and truck drivers, Nolan Meats

Gympie

POSITIONS exist within our Transport and Distribution Teams for a highly motivated and dedicated Gympie based drivers with a HR, HC, and LF licence.

The successful applicant must have:

– A current HC, HR or LF licence

– Current Queensland Transport driving history

– Excellent Customer Service Skills

– Strong literacy skills

– Excellent driving record

– Be physically fit for manual and regular heavy lifting

– A strong customer focus

– A neat and tidy appearance

APPLY HERE

12. Mechanical fitter, Tarelite Trailers

Gympie

TARELITE is a premium bulk trailer manufacturer based in Gympie, specialising in aluminium tippers for the Australian market.

With growing sales, we are seeking full time experienced Mechanical Fitters to join our team.

The role is Monday to Friday and the successful candidate must have a minimum of 5 years experience. Having previous experience in trailer manufacturing would be beneficial.

Responsibilities:

– Installation of hydraulic hoses, fittings, cylinders.

– Fitting pneumatic systems, suspension, brake kits, axles, air tanks, valves.

– Auto electrical installations and the ability to read schematics.

– Welding – steel and aluminium.

APPLY HERE

13. Support worker, Gympie

WE ARE people working together to make possibilities a reality for people with a disability.

We support our customers in their homes and into the community, providing the opportunity to live their best lives and to fulfil their goals and dreams.

You will provide personal care and household support in home and where required transport our customers into the community for appointments and activities.

This role offers attractive remuneration with salary packaging ($15,900 tax free benefit) and includes encouraged and supported ongoing professional development, exciting and diverse career opportunities and permanent, part-time and casual opportunities.

APPLY HERE