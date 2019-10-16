13 jobs going in Gympie now

Looking for work in the Gympie region? These companies are hiring now:

THE following jobs were listed in the past week and were available at the time of publication:

1. Retail assistant, ALDI

WE'RE looking for high energy team members who love to keep active and busy. A retail assistant at Aldi needs to be able to thrive in a fast paced, team environment and always be willing to go the extra mile for their customers and team.

You will be responsible for maintaining and replenishing stock store-wide, operating manual pallet moving equipment, merchandising stock store-wide, serving and assisting customers in a professional and efficient manner and operating tills and calculating change manually.

APPLY HERE

2. Youth worker, Anglicare

OUR compassionate and proactive team is looking for positive, caring and professional youth workers to provide care and/or support children and young people, in out-of-home care and/or living within at-risk families, throughout the Caloundra, Gympie, Maryborough and Hervey Bay regions.

Our youth workers work sleepover shifts (up to four per fortnight; 24-hour shifts with an 8 hour sleep component) and we have multiple part time positions available for dedicated and flexible carers for both weekdays and weekends.

You will need to be available to work on a fortnightly roster (possibly across multiple sites) and hold an unrestricted Queensland driver licence.

APPLY HERE

3. Timber harvester and forwarder driver

WE require an experienced timber harvester and forwarder driver to work in plantation pine forests in the surrounding areas of Gympie and Maryborough.

Ability to drive both machines is essential. Hours of work are Monday to Friday between 5am-6pm averaging 10.5 hours per day.

The ideal employee will be reliable and honest, with attention to detail and the ability to follow processes and ensure systems are followed and paperwork completed diligently. Respectful treatment of our plant and equipment is highly regarded.

APPLY HERE: Please forward applications and resume' by email to lhts153@gmail.com

4. Employment consultant, Transition to Work

BASED in Gympie you will provide intensive, pre-employment support to improve the work-readiness of young people and help them into work (including apprenticeships and traineeships) or education.

The successful candidate will demonstrate the ability to effectively communicate and engage with employers and job seekers from a diverse background.

You will be able to work independently and autonomously and effectively facilitate small groups. Previous experience working with disadvantaged youth is desirable, but not required.

APPLY HERE: For further information, please contact recruitment@busyatwork.com.au

5. Site manager, Endeavour

AS the site manager, your purpose is to support community activity services by following a person-centred support model to help people we support develop independence, confidence, self-esteem and social interaction skills.

The site manager is responsible for end-to-end management of a community activity site and will ensure a team environment where employees can identify and solve problems, within delegation, to ensure the personalised planning process translates into action; whilst ensuring profitable and a customer centric service delivery experience.

APPLY HERE

6. Financial adviser, Brown Macaulay & Warren Chartered Accountants

AN opportunity exists for a qualified financial adviser to work in our Gympie office. You will play a vital role in providing compliant, quality financial advice to clients, generating new revenue and steering the growth of the practice.

To succeed in this role you are an enthusiastic, results driven professional who possesses the ability to create strong business relationships and produce consistently high revenue.

APPLY HERE

7. Spare parts interpreter/4WD accessories sales, Gympie 4WD Spares

WE require a sales person for immediate start to join our 4WD spare parts and accessories retail showroom.

Our new team member will need to have an extensive knowledge of 4WD vehicles and an understanding of 4x4 accessories, proven experience in sale and spare parts interpreting, excellent phone manner and be customer service oriented.

If you feel you have the enthusiasm and experience to bring to this position we would love to hear from you.

APPLY HERE8. Community support worker, Alliance Community

WE have casual agency work available for Community experienced Support Workers between the Gympie & Noosa regions. Work with us and make a difference in your local community by providing care to clients at home:

Personal Care

Domestic assistance

Social support

Shopping

Medication prompting

APPLY HERE

9. Personal Carer/Assistant in Nursing/Support Worker, Blue Care

IN A constant effort to ensure that our employees are embracing a positive work life balance, we are now accepting applications for a number of community and residential permanent part time contracts across our Sunshine Coast cluster (Caloundra to Gympie).

As a personal carer, you'll deliver individualised support to your clients living in the community. You'll provide services that promote their independence, enhancing their quality of life and empowering them to spend time doing what matters.

APPLY HERE

10. DFV Counselling, Community Action

COMMUNITY Action has a permanent counselling position available (14 hours per week) in the Gympie Region Domestic and Family Violence Service.

Mandatory requirements:

Possession of relevant tertiary qualifications in the human services field eg. Bachelor Psychology, Bachelor Counselling, Bachelor Human Services/Social Work majoring in Counselling, or similar.

Demonstrated counselling experience.

High-level intake and assessment interviewing skills.

Knowledge & ability to work from a trauma informed practice framework.

Ability to work effectively with people experiencing DFV.

Ability to work cross-culturally.

Well-developed interpersonal and communication skills.

Current Blue Card for working with children or ability to acquire same.

And more

APPLY HERE

11. Sales Trainee, Countrywide Metals

REPORTING directly to the sales manager, this exciting and challenging role will see you work in a fast paced customer centric environment. You will be required to provide professional product advice and quotations (supported through training) whilst on learning new skills.

Sales Trainee Job Duties:

Servicing existing customers, obtains orders, and generates new customers, whilst meeting sales goals, objectives and position KPi's.

Provide and follow-up quotes to customers in accordance with company policy and timeframes;

And more.

APPLY HERE

12. Disability support workers, Edmen

EDMEN are seeking disability support workers. The role will see you on the front-line providing daily support to adults with physical and intellectual disabilities.

What you need to succeed in this role:

Current Blue and Yellow Cards or be willing to obtain these

Experience working with moderate to high challenging behaviours

Demonstrated experience with personal care, medications, hoists & manual handling

A current Australian Drivers Licence and be willing to transport people in your car when required

APPLY HERE

13. Pharmacist in Charge, Good Price Pharmacy

EXPERIENCED P/T pharmacist, preferably with professional services required for our Gympie store to support our store manager.

Part time up to approximately 20hr/wk in Gympie CBD.

Must be available Saturdays. Knowledgeable, friendly, well trained staff in a happy supportive work environment.

APPLY HERE