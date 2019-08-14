13 Gympie athletics champions ready for next level

Photos View Photo Gallery

ATHLETICS: Gympie's athletics stars will have a bigger stage to showcase their skills when they head to Bundaberg for the Wide Bay trials on September 5-6.

Thirteen girls and boys were declared age champions at the Gympie Districts Athletics Carnival at Albert Park last week.

The age champions, second and third place age champions were:

Girls 12-year-old: Joalah Coyle from Mary Valley State College.

Girls 13-year-old: Amelia Garner from St Patrick's, second Romy Whittaker from James Nash, third Ruby Aitofi Victory College.

Boys 13-year-old: Wyatt Delisser James Nash, second Sam Dargusch-Haig St Patrick's, third Brayden Bainbridge from Kilkivan.

Girls 14-year-old: Jenna Williams from CCC, second Telecia Tame from Gympie High, third Sharnae Parker from Gympie High.

Boys 14-year-old: Liam Constance from Gympie High, second Kai Mobbs from James Nash, third Isaac Grummitt Gympie High.

Girls 15-year-old: Molly Hodgson from CCC, second Kaitlyn Collyer from St Patrick's, third Kelli-Lee Watson from Gympie High.

Boys 15-year-old: Ethan Bainbridge from Kilkivan, second Joshua Rigby from James Nash, third Jorey Foster from St Patrick's.

Girls 16-year-old: Paige Mercer from Gympie High, second Allie Salter from St Patrick's, third Tamara Mullaly Gympie High.

Boys 16-year-old: Sam Denham of St Patrick's College, second Aiden Hinds of James Nash State High School, third Dustin Thorne of St Patrick's College.

Girls 17-year-old: Keneisha Finch Victory College, second Taylah Jordan St Patrick's, third Lee Cleary Gympie High.

Boys 17-year-old: Myles Whitewood James Nash, second Sebastian Grant-Playdell James Nash, third Jack Hodgson CCC.

Girls 18 to 19-year-old: Amelia Terare of Gympie High, second Tannar Jenkins James Nash, third Victoria O'Neill St Patrick's.

Boys 18 to 19-year-old: Zeke O'Neill St Pat's, second Isaac Harris CCC and third Josh James CCC.