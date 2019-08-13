Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie High student Liam Constance was named Boys 14-years age champion at the All Schools Athletics carnival in Gympie last week.
Gympie High student Liam Constance was named Boys 14-years age champion at the All Schools Athletics carnival in Gympie last week. Troy Jegers
News

13 Gympie athletics champions ready for next level

Rebecca Singh
by
13th Aug 2019 5:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

ATHLETICS: Gympie's athletics stars will have a bigger stage to showcase their skills when they head to Bundaberg for the Wide Bay trials on September 5-6.

Thirteen girls and boys were declared age champions at the Gympie Districts Athletics Carnival at Albert Park last week.

The age champions, second and third place age champions were:

Girls 12-year-old: Joalah Coyle from Mary Valley State College.

 

Joalah Coyle age 12 found koala
Joalah Coyle age 12 found koala Troy Jegers

Girls 13-year-old: Amelia Garner from St Patrick's, second Romy Whittaker from James Nash, third Ruby Aitofi Victory College.

Boys 13-year-old: Wyatt Delisser James Nash, second Sam Dargusch-Haig St Patrick's, third Brayden Bainbridge from Kilkivan.

Gympie's best local sport stories

- High stakes as Nash and St Pat's face off at home ground

- The four Gympie Devils who must fire for premiership glory

Girls 14-year-old: Jenna Williams from CCC, second Telecia Tame from Gympie High, third Sharnae Parker from Gympie High.

Boys 14-year-old: Liam Constance from Gympie High, second Kai Mobbs from James Nash, third Isaac Grummitt Gympie High.

 

Gympie All Schools Athletics Carnival at Albert Park - Liam Pratt winner 1500 14 boys
Gympie All Schools Athletics Carnival at Albert Park - Liam Pratt winner 1500 14 boys Troy Jegers

Girls 15-year-old: Molly Hodgson from CCC, second Kaitlyn Collyer from St Patrick's, third Kelli-Lee Watson from Gympie High.

Boys 15-year-old: Ethan Bainbridge from Kilkivan, second Joshua Rigby from James Nash, third Jorey Foster from St Patrick's.

Girls 16-year-old: Paige Mercer from Gympie High, second Allie Salter from St Patrick's, third Tamara Mullaly Gympie High.

Boys 16-year-old: Sam Denham of St Patrick's College, second Aiden Hinds of James Nash State High School, third Dustin Thorne of St Patrick's College.

 

Football - U15 - Gympie United Gladiators vs Caloundra FC - Sam Denham Gladiators
Football - U15 - Gympie United Gladiators vs Caloundra FC - Sam Denham Gladiators Leeroy Todd

Girls 17-year-old: Keneisha Finch Victory College, second Taylah Jordan St Patrick's, third Lee Cleary Gympie High.

Boys 17-year-old: Myles Whitewood James Nash, second Sebastian Grant-Playdell James Nash, third Jack Hodgson CCC.

Girls 18 to 19-year-old: Amelia Terare of Gympie High, second Tannar Jenkins James Nash, third Victoria O'Neill St Patrick's.

Boys 18 to 19-year-old: Zeke O'Neill St Pat's, second Isaac Harris CCC and third Josh James CCC.

cooloola christian college gympie sport gympie state high school james nash state high school kilkivan state school mary valley state college st patrick's college victory college women in sport
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie RSPCA hosts biggest bake-off in Southern Hemisphere

    premium_icon Gympie RSPCA hosts biggest bake-off in Southern Hemisphere

    News The biggest bake-off in the Southern Hemisphere is back

    Massive smoke plume over state forests near Gympie

    premium_icon Massive smoke plume over state forests near Gympie

    News Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

    Police still on the hunt for gunman linked to highway siege

    premium_icon Police still on the hunt for gunman linked to highway siege

    Breaking VIDEO: Police burst in to a Bruce Hwy unit - but no arrest

    High stakes as Nash and St Pat's face off at home ground

    premium_icon High stakes as Nash and St Pat's face off at home ground

    News Rugby crowd expected as St Pat's v James Nash.