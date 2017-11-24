13 election promises worth $30 million to Gympie

LNP candidate for the seat of Gympie, incumbent Member for Gympie Tony Perrett, has promised almost $30 million in Gympie region specific projects should his party win this weekend's state election.

Here is a summary of those Gympie region specific promises:

Cooloola Coast Medical Transport $50,000

Supporting volunteer groups and improving health services with a $50,000 grant to Cooloola Coast Medical Transport.

Hydrotherapy Pool $500,000

Improving health and recovery facilities in Gympie with a $500,000 grant towards a new hydrotherapy pool.

Tony Perrett has promised $500,000 for a hydrotherapy pool. Renee Albrecht

Cooloola Range Sporting Shooting Complex Facility $150,000

Creating a home for shooting clubs by expediting a lease on the land and $150,000 grant to progress the Cooloola Shooting Range Complex Facility.

Lights at Gympie Showgrounds $500,000

Delivering new lights and upgraded facilities for community use at Gympie Showgrounds through a $500,000 grant.

The Gympie Showgrounds will get $500,000 for lights. Renee Albrecht

Little Haven Palliative Care Inc $300,000

Helping to look after the sick and vulnerable by providing $300,000 to help Little Haven Palliative Care continue its valuable work.

TAFE building to USC

Providing jobs and boosting the economy by leasing the empty Gympie TAFE campus to the University of the Sunshine Coast to expand.

Long term strategic plan of Gympie road network $100,000

Delivering solutions for future congestion through a $100,000 strategic study into the Gympie roads network.

Carpark at Glenwood State School $100,000

Delivering better traffic flow at Glenwood State School with a $100,000 investment in car park upgrade.

Upgrade Coondoo Creek Bridge on Tin Can Bay Road $10,000,000

Upgrade Coondoo Creek Bridge and approaches to a 50 year flood immunity.

Flashing lights outside Victory College $35,000

Making the roads around Victory College safer by delivering flashing school lights.

Multi-use pontoon $250,000

Increasing accessibility for disabled members of the community through a $250,000 pontoon at Tin Can Bay to be used by Sailability.

Bruce Highway - Gympie Approaches Intersection Upgrades $13,200,000

Improving safety, efficiency and capacity at 14 intersections on the Bruce Highway between Gympie and Curra. The LNP's investment of $13.2million will leverage a total of $66 million in partnership with the Federal Coalition.

Forestry and timber package $6M

A $6 million package for broad industry R & D and to establish a dedicated Farm Forestry Centre to expand private farm forestry to better support the state's forest and timber industries. Up to $4 million for a Queensland Farm Forestry Centre in Gympie to support increased private native (hardwood) forest production with tree planting for integrating with beef and livestock production.