$12k per boat: removing the derelict vessels of Cooloola

Thirty seven rotting, abandoned vessels have been identified on the Cooloola Coast.

More than two dozen rotting wrecks have been cleared from waters across the Cooloola Coast in the past two years, and there are still a lot more to go.

A total of 37 derelict and potentially risky vessels have been identified in the State Government’s $20 million War on Wrecks program to clean up Queensland’s waterways.

The bulk of the ships removed were floating in and around the Tin Can Bay inlet and Snapper Creek.

The interactive map of the Cooloola Coast shows the location of all the derelict vessels in the region.

Another four derelicts vessels in the inlet have yet to be removed, and six more have been identifed as possible risks.

Boaties are glad to see the back of them, but it comes at a cost.

Noosa Commercial Boatman’s Association spokesman Craig McGovern welcomed Maritime Safety Queensland’s four-year, $20 million War on Wrecks program.

He told News Corp, “abandoned, unsightly and unsafe houseboats have been a bone of contention... for decades”.

“They’re a danger and they’re polluting the river and they end up getting vandalised and the tinny rats get on them and make it worse,” Mr McGovern said.

Maritime Safety Queensland has removed 689 wrecks and derelicts from Queensland waters since the program began in July 2018, including 38 from Sunshine Coast waters and 37 from the Cooloola Coast.

An aerial shot of the Tin Can Bay Coast Guard headquarters and the Norman Point boat ramp and car park.

Using $8.1 million of the allocated funding, this equates to $11,756 per boat retrieved.

But it was “money well spent” as far as Mr McGovern was concerned.

The Boatman’s Association spokesman said it would not be such a cost to taxpayers if owners took responsibility for their derelict vessels.

“It’s a shame the government has to do it,” he said.

“We know they are working with a few of the owners, unfortunately it is a slow process.”

Maritime Safety Queensland said it was the vessel owner’s responsibility to maintain their vessels to the necessary standard or appropriately dispose of them.

“Where they have failed to do so, MSQ will step in to keep our waterways safe and clean,” Maritime Safety Queensland general manager Angus Mitchell said.

Below is a list of the 37 vessels identified as being derelict, at risk or removed from the Cooloola Coast waters since the War on Wrecks program began in 2018:

Two at Booreen Point

Two at Carlo Creek

Two at Teewah (Crab) Creek at Tin Can Bay

Two in the Sandy Strait

14 in Tin Can Bay

11 in Snapper Creek

One in Griffen Creek, Tin Can Bay

Two at Bullock Point on Inskip

One in Pelican Bay Tin Can Bay aerial

Below is a list of where the 38 derelict vessels have been removed or resolved from Sunshine Coast waters since the War on Wrecks program began in 2018.

Noosa River

Pumicestone Passage near Bells Creak

Noosa River near Goat Island

Noosa River near Tewantin

Noosa River near North Shore

Noosa River near Goat Island

Pumicestone Passage - White Patch

Quambi Place

Duck Pond Mooloolah River, Mooloolaba

. Bongaree - MSQ Enforcement mooring at Bongaree

. Mooloolah River Duck Pond

. Pumicestone Passage - Sandbank of Golden Beach

. Ningi - North of Turners Camp

. Pumicestone Passage - White Patch

. Duck Pond, Mooloolah River

. Caboolture River

. Elimbah Creek adjacent to Bishop Parade, Torbul

. Pumicestone Passage

. Bells Creek

. Noosa River - Goat Island

. Mooloolah River Duck Pond

. Mooloolah River, Duck Pond

. Duck Pond, Mooloolah River

. Mooloolah River Duck Pond

. Bribie Island - Enforcement buoy

. Maroochy River

. Pumicestone Passage - near Beachmere Boat Ramp

. Tributary of Maroochy River

. Caboolture River

. Caloundra Power Boat Club Ramp

. Caloundra Power Boat Club Moorings

. Noosa River

. Noosa River adjacent Slipway

. Noosa River

. Canal IVO 93 Bundilla Boulavard, Mountain Creek, Qld

. Woods Bay, Noosa River

. Woods Bay, Noosa River

. Noosa River