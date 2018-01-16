Menu
129 Gympie students offered places at USC

Vice-chancellor of the University of the Sunshine Coast Professor Greg Hill.
Vice-chancellor of the University of the Sunshine Coast Professor Greg Hill. John McCutcheon
by Shelley Strachan

A RECORD number of people have received offers to begin degrees at the University of the Sunshine Coast in Semester 1 this year, including 129 Gympie people.

A total of 4035 offers for undergraduate places at USC have been made so far by QTAC (Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre) - up 6.8 per cent on this time last year. That number will increase after further QTAC offer rounds are made throughout February.

The Bachelor of Nursing Science remains USC's most sought-after degree, with 634 offers made across all campuses, followed by Paramedic Science, Primary Education, Sport and Exercise Science, and Biomedical Science.

The 4035 offers include 1924 to applicants from the Sunshine Coast (including Noosa Shire Council), 856 to residents of the Moreton Bay Region, as well as 263 to Fraser Coast and 129 to Gympie residents.

For the first time, USC has made offers for students to study at its new Caboolture campus, and to study Medical Science at its Sunshine Coast campus.

Semester 1 will begin on Monday, February 26, at USC's campuses on the Sunshine Coast, Fraser Coast, Gympie, Caboolture and Southbank.

USC's Vice-Chancellor Professor Greg Hill congratulated those who have received offers, and encouraged all new students to join in Orientation activities from 19-23 February.

"A university education is a wonderful experience and opens up many career doors,” he said. "I'd encourage our new students to make the most of the opportunities that will be presented to them during Orientation and throughout their degrees.”

Professor Hill said a further 434 people had today received offers to study USC's free tertiary bridging program, called Tertiary Preparation Pathway.

The major round of offers was released online through QTAC (www.qtac.edu.au) yesterday.

Enrolment information has been provided to applicants online, and students are encouraged to respond to offers by Monday 22 January.

Anyone who has received an offer to study at USC but does not receive enrolment information from the University within the next few days should contact USC's Student Administration Office on 5430 2890. Study planning assistance is also available.

Those who did not receive an offer can also contact USC's Student Central for advice about further QTAC offer rounds.

For more details about applying to study at USC, go to www.usc.edu.au/apply.

Topics:  education gympie campus gympie education university of the sunhine coast usc

Gympie Times
