1265 sign Cooloola hospital petition, another 1000 needed

CAMPAIGN LAUNCH: Dr Peter Martin found plenty of support for the hospital plan when he launched the campaign, with the help of MP Tony Perrett and a room full of community supporters. Arthur Gorrie

THE people have spoken on the question of whether the Cooloola Coast deserves a community hospital.

And the answer from an impressive number of those who would use it is a big loud "yes”.

"And a helipad,” they seem to be saying also.

A petition campaign supporting the idea has been launched by Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach GP Peter Martin.

As co-ordinator of the Community Hospital Project steering committee, Dr Martin is delighted with a huge response from residents of the coastal communities of Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Cove and Rainbow Beach.

But he wants more, just to make sure the message gets a good reception from Health Minister Steven Miles, who is also the minister responsible for ambulance services.

Dr Martin says more than 1265 residents have signed the petition already, a number which he says is about 28 per cent of all adults living permanently in the area.

"We need a further 1000 signatures to put it beyond all doubt, as far as the state government is concerned, that we need and want this hospital.

"We now have until the end of January to get these extra signatures before presenting the petition to the Minister when parliament resumes in February.

The campaign has the support of Coast councillor Mark McDonald and Gympie state MP Tony Perrett.

"The small community hospital envisaged will provide day surgery (for procedures) such as endoscopies and specialist skin cancer surgery.

"It will encourage visiting specialists to provide medical services here so patients have to travel less.

"It sill also improve after hours emergency care and transfer to regional hospitals,” he said.

Petition forms can be signed at the Rainbow Beach medical practice, pharmacy and IGA, the Cooloola Cove Woolworths, pharmacy and bottle shop and Tin Can Bay's Cooloola Coast Clinic, IGA, bakery and country club.