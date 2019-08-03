Menu
WELCOME CHANGE: Gympie Regional Cricket Association president Rod Venn is excited about the upgrades to One Mile ovals.
News

$1.25 million upgrade to new home of Gympie cricket

Rebecca Singh
by
3rd Aug 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Gympie Regional Cricket Association president Rod Venn has dubbed the $1.25million upgrade at One Mile ovals the biggest infrastructure project that has ever happened for the local sport.

The upgrade includes two new competition wicket blocks, one with four and one with five, a unisex amenities block, pop-up irrigation improvements over three fields and 32 new lights around the playing field provided by the Works for Queensland program.

"I would have to say this is the biggest infrastructure project that Gympie cricket has ever had the fortune to be a part of,” he said.

READ MORE:

- We celebrate the best sportsmen and women in Gympie region

"With the upgrades at One Mile, it is exciting times for Gympie cricket.”

Venn said the new lighting installed around the ground meant day-night matches and night cricket would be something to consider.

"We hope to play a lot more night cricket. The standard of lighting is at regional level with no issues with sight on the ground. It will be extremely well lit,” he said.

Gympie regional cricket association president Rod Venn excited about the upgrades to One Mile Oval.
"The difficulty will be we would have to use the same coloured ball at both day and evening and delegates of the clubs (Harlequins, Colts, Wests and Valleys) will have to decide the format of the season with some two-day cricket as well.”

Venn said he hoped the upgrades would get more carnivals held in Gympie during the summer.

Gympie Times

