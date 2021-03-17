Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

125 convictions: Man’s ‘absolutely woeful’ criminal record

Kerri-Anne Mesner
17th Mar 2021 2:00 PM | Updated: 3:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man with 125 convictions on his 14-page criminal record, including 83 dishonesty offences, has spent more time in prison than in the community and is not eligible for parole until October this year.

Justin Leigh Orchard, 27, pleaded guilty on March 12 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to 10 charges including enter premises, obstruct police, stealing, attempt to enter premises, unlicensed driving and possess dangerous drugs.

The court heard Orchard attempted to get into motor vehicles (attempted enter premises) and stole a boys bike.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said Orchard had been released on parole on May 18, 2020, and started reoffending 11 days later.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Orchard had an "absolutely woeful" criminal history.

"The only time you seem not to commit offences is when you are in prison," he said.

Mr Schubert sentenced Orchard to 21 months prison with parole eligibility on October 11, 2021, and disqualified him from driving for three months.

enter premises rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt unlicensed driving
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where to get jab in Queensland: 200 clinics to start vaccine

        Premium Content Where to get jab in Queensland: 200 clinics to start vaccine

        Health Meatworks staff will be one sector of the public eligible for free COVID vaccines from Monday. Find your nearest clinic HERE:

        • 17th Mar 2021 2:48 PM
        My First Year 2021: Don’t miss our Mega Gallery and feature

        My First Year 2021: Don’t miss our Mega Gallery and feature

        News Cherish this milestone forever with your own copy of My First Year 2021 - a special...

        REVEALED: First Gympie GP clinics to get COVID vaccine

        Premium Content REVEALED: First Gympie GP clinics to get COVID vaccine

        News Three medical practices in the region have been listed among 1000 sites nationwide...

        Kilkivan teacher, PhD candidate wants to help rural students

        Premium Content Kilkivan teacher, PhD candidate wants to help rural students

        News “This research is my contribution to improve the lifelong outcomes for people who...