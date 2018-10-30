125 anglers to descend on Borumba Dam this weekend

GOTCHA: Mary Valley Family Fishing Classic committee chair Glenn Williams shows off two of the many junior prizes, rod and reel combo and a tackle box.

MORE than 120 competitors are expected to "fish it out” at the Mary Valley Fishing Classic, which returns to Borumba Dam this weekend after being cancelled at the last minute in 2017.

Committee chairman Glenn Williams said there had been a great deal of interest in this year's event, with a spike in ticket sales expected at end of the week.

"We don't have many pre-nominations which is typical of what happens because anglers want to see what the weather is doing before they book,” he said.

"But we are expecting 125 competitors, similar to the 2016 event we had. There has been a lot of inquires and comments on Facebook.”

The closure of the Borumba Dam camping ground last year meant the fishing classic had to be cancelled despite seeking alternatives.

Williams said the cancellation was devastating.

"It really knocked our socks off because we put in a lot of planning and had all the sponsorship lined up and the entries in,” he said.

"Then we had to reimburse the whole lot and it caused a bit of trauma and a financial loss.

"But we have received support from the community this year.”

This weekend there will be plenty of prizes up for grabs, which will be drawn on Sunday.

"You don't have to catch a fish for the major draw, you enter the draw by simply buying a ticket for the classic,” Williams said.

"There will be a bar fridge and a getaway at a Mary Valley bed and breakfast, to name a few.”

On Saturday and Sunday there will be a competitors briefing at 5.45am at the Borumba Dam boat ramp and the competition will start at 6am.

Weigh-in on Saturday will have a cut-off time of 5pm and Sunday 11am with presentations froms Sunday 12noon.

For more information visit gympie.qld.lions.org.au/projects.