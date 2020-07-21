Menu
John Edward Featherstone is charged with unlawfully gaining the benefit of $120,000 in an alleged Glanmire crime in 2016.
News

$120k Gympie fraud case delayed

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
21st Jul 2020 8:00 AM
A ROCKHAMPTON man charged with fraudulently gaining $120,000 has had his case delayed over fears he was in an “unfair” legal position.

John Edward Featherstone, 63, was due to be arraigned in Gympie District Court on Monday and driven down from Rockhampton for the hearing.

When he was asked how he pleaded to one charge of unlawfully gaining the benefit of more than $30,000, Mr Featherstone still had his own questions for the court.

Gympie District Courthouse, where sittings are taking place this week and next.
This prompted an adjournment so Mr Featherstone, who was self-represented after being unable to secure legal counsel, and Crown prosecutor Katrina Overell could discuss the matter.

Upon their return to the courtroom, Ms Overell asked for Mr Featherstone’s case to be held over until the September Gympie District Court sittings.

She said she was “not comfortable with accepting a plea until the Crown has all of the case finalised”.

This risked being “unfair”, she said, as Mr Featherstone “had not had the opportunity to be interviewed by police and put his side of the story on the record”.

Details of the case were not stated in court; it is alleged the conduct occurred between August 31, 2016 and October 14, 2016.

The case will return to the courts in September.

