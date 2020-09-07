$120k Gympie fraud case back in court today

John Edward Featherstone is charged with unlawfully gaining the benefit of $120,000 in an alleged Glanmire crime in 2016.

A FRAUD case involving $120,000 that was delayed in Gympie District Court in July is due to return to court this week.

John Edward Featherstone, a 63-year-old Rockhampton man charged with fraudulently gaining thousands of dollars had his case delayed over fears he was in an "unfair" legal position in Gympie in July.

When Mr Featherstone was due to be arraigned in Gympie District Court on July 20, the accused had questions for the court when he was asked how he pleaded to one charge of unlawfully gaining the benefit of more than $30,000.

This prompted an adjournment so Mr Featherstone, who was self-represented after being unable to secure legal counsel, and Crown prosecutor Katrina Overell could discuss the matter.

Upon their return to the courtroom, Ms Overell asked for Mr Featherstone's case to be held over until the September Gympie District Court sittings beginning today.

She said she was "not comfortable with accepting a plea until the Crown has all of the case finalised".

This risked being "unfair", she said, as Mr Featherstone "had not had the opportunity to be interviewed by police and put his side of the story on the record".

Details of the case were not stated in court; it is alleged the conduct occurred between August 31, 2016 and October 14, 2016 in Glanmire.