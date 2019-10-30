12 Ways to celebrate Halloween in Gympie and 23 haunted houses to visit

Halloween Fun: In Black Josie Laird with in purple Shelley Strachan having some fun for Halloween. Costume courtesy of The Fancy Dress Ballroom.

1. Halloween at Bunnings

WHEN: October 31 from 5.30-7.30pm.

WHERE: Bunnings Warehouse Gympie, Hall Rd, Glanmire.

THERE will be plenty of spooky fun Thursday evening with DIY activities, trick or treating, and a haunted house by the Gympie Bone Museum. There will also be prizes for dressing up, games and light refreshments available to buy.

2. Rattler Trick or Treat Train

WHEN: October 31 from 5–8pm

WHERE: Old Gympie Station, Tozer Street, Gympie

COST: $30 and available from mvr.rezdy.com.

THEY’RE gearing up for a spook-tacular Halloween at the Rattler. Join them for a fun night of trick or treating, a best-dressed competition and more family fun. Train departs Historic Gympie Station at 5pm, returning at 8pm with stops at both Dagun and Amamoor Stations. Adults travel at kids prices. Book now for a frightfully fun and safe way to enjoy the evening.

3. A Night at the Library

WHEN: October 31 from 5–6.30pm

WHERE: Gympie Regional Libraries, Mellor St, Gympie

BOOKINGS: Phone 5481 0859

BOO! It’s a wicked night time adventure for our smallest ghouls, goblins and ghost busters for one night only. Come dressed in your best Halloween costumes, explore the library and create gruesome creepy crawly craft, listen to spooky stories and watch some monstrous movies.

4. Halloween Weekend

WHEN: October 31 to November 2

WHERE: The Phoenix Hotel, Redhill Rd, Gympie

BRING the kids in for Halloween Thursday, Friday and again on Saturday. There will be prizes for the best dressed on each day plus a balloon artist and face painting. There could even be a prize for the best dressed parents.

5.Halloween at Dorita’s cafe

WHEN: October 31 from 9am—7.30pm

WHERE: Dream Cakes By Dorita, Condies Arcade, Gympie

OPENING at 9am to 5pm as regular all day the staff will be serving up some spooky sweets. Then, when the sun goes down they’ll be open for cakes, drinks and spooky specials until 7.30pm. All trick or treaters are welcome and the shop will be decorated and they will be ready to party. There will be themed cupcakes and other sweets, as well as deluxe treat bags for sale

6. It’s Halloween!

WHEN: October 31 at 5.30pm

WHERE: Jockey Club Hotel, Gympie.

HEAD in for a spooky time with prizes for the best dressed, lolly bags, face painter, plus a freaky colouring contest for the children all weekend. Book your table in the bistro on 54821270.

7. Halloween Disco for kids and adults

WHEN: October 31 at 6pm.

WHERE: Kin Kin community, Kin Kin,

COME along and join the community for Kin Kin’s Halloween Disco for all ages - children and adults. Dress up in your best costume and enjoy the fun. There will be trick or treating around the village before the disco starts. This parade around the streets gets bigger every year and is a must see, so come and join the fun.

8. Halloween Face Painting

WHEN: October 31 from 2.30pm

WHERE: Echelon Estate Park at Jones Hill

TICKLED Pink Face Painting is available for Halloween faces. $6 per face. Private message Shontal Seng on Facebook ahead of time for specific design requests as some take too long to be done in the alloted time frame. For pictures of the artwork visit @tickledpinkface on Instagram.

9. Halloween Party at The Jungle

WHEN: October 31 from 5.30—8pm.

WHERE: Gympie Jungle

COST: $10 per child

THERE’LL be games and fun and music and prizes fro the best costumes at The Gympie Jungle for their Halloween Party. Don’t miss it.

10. Skate Land Gympie Roller Halloween Disco

WHEN: November 2 from 6—9pm

WHERE: Skate Land, 2/1 Pinewood Avenue, Gympie

GET your ghoulish garb on and head along to the Skate Land Gympie for a devilishly good time. There’s heaps of games and prizes to be won for the best dressed.

11. Beltane Fire Festival

WHEN: November from 6am to November 3 at 11am.

WHERE: The Sacred Circle, at Gympie Showgrounds.

THIS festival is to celebrate Beltane, the spring harvest festival which is the opposite of the Halloween autumnal festival celebrated at this time of year in the Northern Hemisphere. The festival will have a free public market on both days with lots of handmade goodies that will appeal to pagans, witches, wiccans, gypsies and anyone interested in spirituality.

12. Trick or treating around Gympie

Below is a list of houses that will welcome trick or treaters this Halloween but before we get to that, here’s an important announcement from Gympie Police.

“While we all love a good scare, the Queensland Police Service wants to remind community members to creep it real and ensure the safety of children is top priority.

To make sure your Halloween doesn’t become a nightmare, trick or treaters should:

Be accompanied by a trusted, responsible adult monster at all times;

Always walk, not run, between houses and stick to the footpath rather than the road;

Wear bright colours to enhance your visibility to passing motorists – Ghosts are only cool if you can see them!

Never enter a stranger’s house, even if they have invited you in after knocking on their door;

Consider joining your friends on a neighbourhood adventure – there is safety in numbers for little witches and vampires; and

Trick or treating late into the night is very scary. Go home and dig into your cavity starter pack – especially on a school night.”

