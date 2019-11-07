12 QFES crews still fighting large Mary Valley fire

FIREYS are working overtime to maintain the upper hand in an ongoing battle with a large grassfire at Upper Kandanga.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service media reports 11 crews remain on the scene of the blaze at Kandanga Creek Road and Colburn Road with an additional crew on the way as of 11.45am.

The bushfire warning level remains on “Advice”, with residents told to “keep up to date and decide what actions (to) take if the situation changes”.

A grassfire is burning at Kandanga Creek Road.

Nine crews remain involved in fighting the Teewah bushfire, which has sent smoke as far south as Mountain Creek, Mooloolaba and Maroochydore.

Those fires continue to burn as QFES warns Wide Bay and Coastal residents to be on high alert ahead of heightened fire conditions in the coming days.

Both the Wide Bay/Burnett and Southeast Coast regions will increase to a Severe fire danger rating tomorrow, when the expected maximum temperature is 38C for Gympie.

The rating will revert back to Very High through the weekend, according to the Rural Fire Service.

QFES Acting Commissioner Mike Wassing said the threat of “tinderbox” conditions could continue for several days.

“Queensland has experienced intense bushfire activity already this season and this has occurred on the back of weather conditions like what is expected tomorrow and this weekend,” Mr Wassing said.

“With that in mind, we have local fire bans in place across large parts of the state and have crews ready to respond when and if required.

“Residents should not use outdoor machinery and power tools near vegetation as one stray spark is all it takes to start a bushfire. This includes the use of lawnmowers, slashers, tractors, grinders and welders.

“Fires that start under these weather conditions can be very fast-moving and extremely difficult for firefighters to contain.

“That is why people must have a Bushfire Survival Plan, be mindful of local conditions if travelling and know what to do in an emergency.

“Practical steps people can take include identifying the routes they will take if they need to evacuate, where they plan to evacuate to and ensuring their emergency kits are stocked and current.

“People should be familiar with where to go to stay informed with the latest bushfire warnings and other important information, and follow instructions issued by emergency services.

“Additionally, I encourage anyone who notices fire activity over the coming days to report it to triple-0 (000) immediately.

“This ensures our crews have the best chance of stopping a fire before it gets out of hand and potentially becomes a threat to lives and property.”