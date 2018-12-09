12 PHOTOS: First batch of Gympie touch footy winners crowned

Touch Finals - Men's A Grade winners, "Ag Solutions" (Back From Left) Shaun Savage, Andrew McLellan, Phil Cumner and Andy William (Front from Left) Lachlan Williams, Ben Buggy and Matt Pearce

THE first day of this weekend's Gympie Touch Association championships passed with great success, and five newly-crowned champions are now enjoying the spoils of grand final victories.

Have a look at the full list of winners and a comprehensive photo gallery from Friday night's games.

Stay tuned to The Gympie Times tomorrow for more coverage of the action from over the weekend, and more action-packed galleries.

WINNERS - GYMPIE TOUCH ASSOCIATION GRAND FINALS FRIDAY DECEMBER 7

Men's A Grade: AgSolutions 10 defeated Cottontail Limos 9 (Player of the Match - Lachlan Williams, AgSolutions)

Ladies A Grade: Gympie Garage Doors 4 defeated Tomahawks 3 (Player of the Match - Allie Salter, Gympie Garage Doors)

Men's B Grade: VVA Engineering 7 defeated Gympie Welding Works 5 (Player of the Match - Mitchell Browne, VVA Engineering)

Ladies B Grade: Channon & Lawrence Dental 6 defeated Suncoast Hydraulics 3 (Player of the Match - Danielle Jobe, Channon & Lawrence Dental)

Men's C Grade: Nescafe 7 defeated Road Runners 3 (Player of the Match - Ryan Grady, Nescafe)