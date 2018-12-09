12 PHOTOS: First batch of Gympie touch footy winners crowned
THE first day of this weekend's Gympie Touch Association championships passed with great success, and five newly-crowned champions are now enjoying the spoils of grand final victories.
Have a look at the full list of winners and a comprehensive photo gallery from Friday night's games.
WINNERS - GYMPIE TOUCH ASSOCIATION GRAND FINALS FRIDAY DECEMBER 7
Men's A Grade: AgSolutions 10 defeated Cottontail Limos 9 (Player of the Match - Lachlan Williams, AgSolutions)
Ladies A Grade: Gympie Garage Doors 4 defeated Tomahawks 3 (Player of the Match - Allie Salter, Gympie Garage Doors)
Men's B Grade: VVA Engineering 7 defeated Gympie Welding Works 5 (Player of the Match - Mitchell Browne, VVA Engineering)
Ladies B Grade: Channon & Lawrence Dental 6 defeated Suncoast Hydraulics 3 (Player of the Match - Danielle Jobe, Channon & Lawrence Dental)
Men's C Grade: Nescafe 7 defeated Road Runners 3 (Player of the Match - Ryan Grady, Nescafe)