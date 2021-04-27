Menu
Gympie Magistrates Court.
12 people due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today

Kristen Camp
27th Apr 2021 8:02 AM
Today’s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday April 27:

Barker, John Harvey

Bell, Luke Angus

Carroll, Craig Edward

Davies, Jake James

Doolan, Phillip Leonard

Johnston, Michael Patrick

Knox, Wade Stanley

Lumsden, Nathan Kyle

Maher, Jasminum Veronica

Mcrae, Cameron Anthony

Muller, Lachlan Patrick

Ritchie, Emma Elizabeth

Originally published as 12 people due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today

Gympie Times

