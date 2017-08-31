12 new jobs in Gympie

1. Excavator, Posi, HC Truck driver, Gympie

Casual/Vacation job

EXCAVATOR, Posi and HC Truck driver required with a minimum of two years experience. Must have competency ticket and be fully licensed. Immediate start.

2. Cafe Supervisor, Gympie Aquatic Centre

Part Time job

THIS IS a great opportunity for passionate and friendly people who enjoy delighting our members and visitors and leaving lasting positive impressions.

Skills & Attributes:

Positive, friendly, helpful and energetic work style

Previous experience managing a cafe and cafe teams

Current First Aid Certificate (Workplace Level 2).

Current CPR Certificate.

3. Dog Groomer, PETstock Gympie

Casual/Vacation job

WE ARE seeking an experienced dog groomer with a sales background to join our PETstock family in our Gympie salon.

You will be responsible for:

Providing outstanding dog grooming services in store.

Coordinating the salon and clients in conjunction with the Store Manager.

Making client bookings.

Assisting floor staff in providing PAW-some world class customer service.

4. Warehouse manager, Suncoast Gold Macadamias

Full Time job, Gympie

WE ARE seeking a warehouse manager for management of the day to day warehouse receiving and dispatch operations of our site in Gympie.

This role would suit a focused leader with high level time management, accuracy and the ability to effectively prioritise.

Experience in stock control and inventory management

Demonstrated ability to work within a team;

Demonstrated leadership skills;

Understanding of WHS principles;

5. Property manager, Gympie

Full Time job

DUE to our continued growth, an opportunity is now available for a full time experienced property manager to oversee the day to day operational and management requirements of a portfolio of properties in our Gympie office.

Essentials:

Excellent presentation and communication skills with an eye for detail

QLD Property Manager Licence

QLD Driver Licence

Previous Property Management experience

6. Registered Nurses (RN) & Enrolled Nurses (EEN)

Casual/Vacation job

WE ARE busier than ever and are seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) and Endorsed Enrolled Nurses (EEN) to join us in Gympie.

Key criteria:

Diploma of Nursing and/or Bachelor of Nursing

Valid AHPRA Nursing Registration

Experience within the Acute and Aged Care industry preferred

Current Police Check or be willing to obtain one

7. Scientist Pathology, Gympie Hospital

A CHALLENGING and unique position has become available within Pathology with Health Support Queensland. This role is an important member of a multi discipline team and will require you to perform scientific duties in all disciplines of a multi-disciplinary laboratory providing an efficient, effective and high quality service.

The successful applicant must hold a tertiary degree (or equivalent) formal qualification(s) in science or hold at least an Associate Diploma (generally prior to 2000), Diploma and Advanced Diploma (or equivalent) qualification (post 2000).

8. Tax Accountant, Gympie

3 - 4 days a week work at home

WE REQUIRE an experienced tax accountant with a minimum of five years experience in Australian Public Practice, with an advanced knowledge of small business taxation.

Must be able to attend Gympie for inhouse training, thereafter you will be required to work in the Gympie office 1 to 2 days per week. Must be available for minimum 30 hour working week.

9. Casual retail sales assistant, Lowes Gympie

WE HAVE an exciting career opportunity for a Casual Retail Sales Assistant to join our team in Gympie, Queensland and contribute to its success.

To be successful in this role, you will have the following:

Preferable, previous experience within the retail or customer service industry.

Demonstrable experience in being a high performer in customer service standards.

Ability to work unsupervised to a high standard with a willingness to accept responsibility.

Previous experience working within a fast paced working environment.

10. Service Consultant, Gympie

Casual opportunity

AS A Service Consultant, you will provide excellent customer service by ensuring that customer's needs are identified and met along with contributing to the achievement of branch targets for products and service referrals.

To be successful in this role, you will ideally bring the following-

Strong interpersonal skills

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Cash handling experience

Understanding of Customer Service principles and practices

11. Team member, Woolworths Fuel Gympie

This Casual role requires the successful applicant to be available for a flexible roster across 7 days of the week including evenings, weekends and may include some public holidays.

Looking to ignite your career? Fuel your future with us:

Be a part of Australia's largest retail group

Dynamic, market leading operation

Immerse yourself within a culture that offers real opportunities for career development

12. Feet Team member, Nolan Meats

WE ARE seeking applications from keen, motivated individuals for our Feed Team at Wide Bay Feedlot Cinnabar.

Successful applicants will:

have a rural background and experience with feeding cattle, farm machinery and cropping

have cattle work experience (desirable)

be physically fit

show initiative and demonstrate enthusiasm towards their job

have reliable transport and be punctual

