12 jobs going in Gympie now

1. Team Member @ Jeanswest

Part time, Gympie

A FANTASTIC opportunity is now available for a highly motivated individual to join the Jeanswest team at Gympie on a part time basis. You can work in a supportive and encouraging environment, while delivering the highest level of customer service possible.

Your key responsibilities will include:

. Driving sales within the team

. Ensuring the store has the highest level of customer experience possible

. Assisting to create and maintain a safe work culture

. Understanding of fashion and trends

. Excellent communication skills

2. Sales Assistant @ Lowes

Casual, Gympie

WE HAVE an exciting career opportunity for a casual retail assistant to join our team in Gympie and contribute to its success.

The role will give you:

Great staff benefits and discounts with a competitive hourly rate

Ongoing training and development with potential for career progression

Flexible working conditions in a fun and down to earth culture

3. Construction Labourer @ YOUR Trades

WE ARE looking for a construction labourer with work experience gained from working on projects within the commercial and residential construction sites in Australia and include:

◾Having a great work ethic and being reliable

◾Have a valid Construction Safety Card

◾Have in-depth knowledge and experience of working on commercial, residential and industrial construction sites

◾Reliable transport

◾Working references

◾Australian experience

◾Great safety awareness

4. Qualified Butcher

Casual, Gympie

A QUALIFIED butcher is required for casual work for a small busy retail shop in Gympie established 29 years ago.

The employer will offer award wages.

Hours are to be negotiated.

5. Draftsperson

A DRAFTSPERSON experienced in preparing drawings and relevant information for building approvals is required.

The successful applicant will work with a support team within the drafting and engineering section of Mecano kit homes and sheds.

APPLY: Please phone to arrange an interview at 5481 1466

6. VR GP @ Charterhouse Medical

Full time or part time permanent role, Gympie

THE successful GP will enjoy earning 65% of billings, and flexibility in how you manage your hours and patient list.

This practice is a busy one, so the potential to earn a substantial salary quickly is extremely achievable. Normal hours are 9am - 4:30pm, open Monday to Friday.

The General Practitioner must be keen to practice alongside experienced staff that ensure the continued friendly family atmosphere.

7. Student Experience Adviser @ University of the Sunshine Coast

Full time, Gympie

THE Student Experience Adviser is responsible for providing advice on all aspects of the student experience, ensuring all student support for learning activities contribute positively to the student experience and are consistent with the USC Student Engagement and Retention Blueprint.

If you think you have qualities that align with this criteria, please apply.

8. Regional Inspector @ RSPCA QLD

Full Time, Gympie/ Maryborough.

THIS is an exciting opportunity for a passionate industry professional to join the inspectorate team in Gympie/Maryborough.

You will provide vital help to all creatures great and small by acting as an advocate to promote and enforce compliance with laws that regulate animal care and protection.

You will not only conduct investigations into animal welfare incidents and perform a wide variety of animal rescues, but you will also provide education in a variety of areas.

In your role you will:

Build positive and productive relationships with community and government stakeholders;

Interview witnesses and/or suspects to determine if any laws have been breached;

Seize animals in accordance with powers contained in the Animal Care and Protection Act;

Salary: $55,000 - $59,999

9. Treatment Plant Operator @ LO-GO Appointments QLD

Contract/Temp job, Gympie

WE ARE seeking an experienced treatment plant operator for a temporary twelve month assignment based in Gympie.

Responsibilities include:

Operate and maintain water and/or sewerage treatment plants in a safe and competent manner;

Ensure that all testing and reporting of results is undertaken for the relevant treatment plants;

Assist with monitoring treatment plant processes to ensure compliance with industry guidelines, regulatory standards and statutory requirements; and

Perform general plant cleaning duties and maintain machinery and infrastructure to meet necessary quality requirements.

10. Occupational Therapist or Physiotherapist @ Allied Aged Care

Full Time, Gympie/Kingaroy

ARE YOU keen to be part of a vibrant, dynamic and highly skilled team of OTs and physios who love what they do?

If so, you may just be the passionate and caring practitioner we're looking for.

About the business and the role:

One full-time OT or PT position available (able to work in Gympie & Kilcoy region)

Family friendly and flexible work arrangements

No billable targets and quality-focused workloads

Exceptional program of ongoing professional development and mentoring

Generous remuneration and bonus scheme

11. Manager @ Weeroona

Full Time, Gympie

AN OPPORTUNITY exists in central Gympie with a renowned not for profit organisation.

The perks include shared office vehicle and salary sacrifice options.

The role:

All functions of the Association (Planning, service delivery and accountability)

Human Resources (vision building/supervision, performance management)

Committee liaison, Report writing, Complex submissions, Budgeting

Lead change management for old system to new system

12. Registered Nurse @ Blue Care

Part Time, Gympie/Noosa

BLUE Care is looking for a registered nurse to join their team at Gympie Integrated Services and Noosa Community Care.

The role includes assessment, medication, wound and continence management, catheter care, palliative care and consulting with internal and external services to provide clinical solutions.

You will also provide leadership and support to our team.

