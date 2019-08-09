12 jobs available in Gympie now

Looking for work in the Gympie region? This range of jobs are all available (at the time of publication):

1. Junior Administration Assistant, Charter Partners

Full Time job, Gympie

WE ARE a professional accounting firm, specialising in business tax and Superannuation Funds, and we are currently seeking a full time junior administration assistant to support and assist our team.

Located in Gympie, the individual will possess 1 - 2 years previous work experience with prior administration experience preferred.

Should you have any questions in relation to this position, please call Charlotte Pegues on 07 5482 1533 or email cpegues@charterpartners.com.au.

Closing date for submitting your application is Friday August 16, 2019.

MORE INFO HERE

2. Junior Pharmacy Assistant, Good Price Pharmacy Warehouse

Full Time, Gympie

SEEKING a positive, cheerful and outgoing full-time Junior Pharmacy assistant to join our friendly supportive team.

Duties will include customer service, general housekeeping, deliveries and operation of point of sale systems within the pharmacy.

Applicant must be willing to undertake the Pharmacy Assistant Guild training course as ongoing training is a priority at Good Price Pharmacy.

Minimum year 12 senior certificate required. Previous retail/pharmacy experience an advantage.

Current manual driver's licence preferred.

APPLY HERE

3. Home Support Assessor, Casual

Gympie region, casual

WE ARE seeking a casual Home Support Assessor to assess our customers in the Gympie, Tin Can Bay, Rainbow Beach, Kilkivan and Glenwood regions. In this role, your hours of work will predominately be on Monday and Tuesday between the hours of 8am - 5pm.

The role of a Suncare Home Support Assessor actively assesses the individual needs of aged people who are living at home, either independently or with family.

You will undertake an in-depth face to face in home assessment that will identify areas of risk or required support for our customers.

Applications close 4pm Sunday, August 11, 2019.

APPLY HERE

4. Warehouse Assistant, Defence Force Recruiting Northern Region

Full Time, Gympie

RUNNING a busy warehouse, maintaining optimum stock levels and ensuring the right gear is always available, is a great job for those who prefer order over chaos.

Now imagine how much more exciting that job would be in the Army, when the stock you're dealing with is anything from uniforms and tents to communications equipment and weapons, and their timely supply could be critical to the success of an important mission.

As a Warehouse Assistant you'll be responsible for managing supplies that are vital to Army capability, from receipt to storage and delivery. And your 'office' could be in barracks, out on exercise or even in a disaster zone supporting relief efforts.

Able to think clearly and respond under pressure, you'll be handling a variety of interesting tasks.

APPLY HERE

5. Student Welfare Officer, One Mile and Chatsworth State Schools

Contract/Temp job

WE ARE seeking a person who has experience working with school aged children and family support.

This role is a term by term, part time contract of a minimum 20 hrs (3 school days One Mile, 1 School day Chatsworth) a week commencing as soon as possible until end of term 4 (13 December 2019). With the possibility of extension in 2020.

People from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds and people from culturally diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

APPLY HERE

6. Assistant Store Manager, Bay Audio

Full Time, Gympie

WE ARE seeking an assistant store manager for a new store in Gympie, with a 'can-do' attitude who can be an inspiring leader who will promote a positive team culture.

The applicant should be a great communicator (both written and verbal) to support our team and customers

You will assist leading a team in a retail environment who will influence customers to check their hearing.

APPLY HERE

7. Animal Attendant, RSPCA QLD

The RSPCA Qld presents an exciting opportunity for an experienced Animal Attendant to join their team in Gympie on a 6 month parental leave relief contract.

You will provide vital help to all creatures great and small by caring for and attending to all animals in the care of RSPCA Qld by performing a wide range of duties using best practice in animal husbandry.

APPLY HERE

8. Customer Service Officer, Heritage Bank

Part Time job, Gympie

WORKING with Heritage Bank as a Customer Service Officer will see you working on the front counter in our retail branch, where you will be responsible for ensuring our customers have access to the best possible financial outcomes Heritage can provide.

This means you will have sales and referral targets, be responsible for the generation of product and service leads through customer needs conversation, whilst transacting on accounts with a commitment to uphold compliance related activities.

APPLY HERE

9. Condition Monitoring Technician, Laminex

Full Time job, Gympie

We currently have a new opportunity for a Condition Monitoring Technician at our Gympie Toolara and Monkland sites. Reporting to the Reliability Leader you will develop and manage the condition monitoring program with a committed approach to Health & Safety.

In this role you will actively demonstrate and promote site safety behaviours and procedures and more.

APPLY HERE

10. Electrical Co-Ordinator, Laminex

Full Time job, Gympie

With the support of the Reliability Leader we are currently looking for an experience Electrical Coordinator to join the team at our Monkland site.

You will oversee the electrical team and contractors to ensure efficiency, safety and quality of workmanship, with equal amounts of "hands-on” and "supervisory” type work.

In this role you will oversee the electrical planning and scheduling work for site and more.

APPLY HERE

11. Insurance Broker / Account Executive, Reg Leis Insurance Services

Full Time job

We are currently looking for an experienced Insurance Broker / Account Executive to join our general insurance broking team.

Key responsibilities are to provide professional, expert advice and personal service to a diverse range of small to medium enterprises and individual clients in a timely, technically accurate and cost effective manner, develop strong relationships with all stakeholders including clients and underwriters and more.

APPLY HERE

12. Pharmacist in Charge, Good Price Pharmacy Warehouse

Part Time job, Gympie

TWO experienced P/T pharmacists with professional services required for our Gympie and Maryborough stores.

Part time 30 hr/wk in Maryborough and 20hr/wk in Gympie or F/T between the two 51/2 day per week pharmacies.

Must be available Saturdays. Approx 2 or 3 full 9 hour days per store plus Saturday mornings.

APPLY HERE