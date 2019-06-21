12 Gympie touch teams battle for supremacy

Photos View Photo Gallery

TOUCH: Gympie Touch teams' battle for supremacy starts tonight in Men's and Women's grand finals at Albert Park.

Laminex's Callum Pearce faces-off against older brother Matt playing for Ag Solutions in the men's A-grade.

Touch Grand Finals B Grade Mens Winners Laminex - Back Left - Lee Mason, Glen Kennedy, Harry Long, Todd Kennedy, Kiltan Kleeman. Front Left - Kobi Meehan, Brandon Baumgart, Ryan Kennedy, Michael Dodt, Rylan Day. LEEROY TODD

Laminex go in as the underdogs but there are three players who can tip the game to their side's advantage: Glenn Kennedy, Michael Dodt and Lee Mason.

Ag Solutions has secured a spot in the grand final for the fifth year in a row. It has three players who will need to fire to clinch a win: Joe Chapman, Lachlan Williams and Pearce.

The women's A-grade final is expected to be fast paced, with both teams boasting Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast representative players. It will be last year's grand final replay when Gympie Garage Doors take on Tomahawks.

Touch - A Grade Womens Grand Final Gympie Garage Doors vs Tomahawks - Winners Gympie Garage Doors - Back Left - Lizzy Waters, Kym Waugh, Rachael Gaston, Kara Adam, Lara Urwin, Caitlin Urwin, Allie Salter. Front Left - Casey Dobson, Georgia Zemanek, Shannon Wilton, Taylah Favier LEEROY TODD

With just one point securing victory for Gympie Garage Doors last year, the competition will be fierce. Caitlyn Urwin, Allie Salter and Casey Dobson are three players the Tomahawks will have to shut down.

Tomahawks' Tia McLellan, Lilli Finger and Yasmine Sauer will be key if Tomahawks are to overcome their underdog status and take the final.

Touch Finals - Ladies A grade team, "Tomahawks" (Back From Left) Yasmin Saver, Britnee Bambling and Leilani Fleming (Front From Left) Tia McLellan, Jenna Dudley, Sammie Sutton, Lilli Finger and Liz Smythe. Connor Peckitt

Tonight's games: 6pm Field 1 women's B-grade Channon Lawrence Dental v Suncoast Hydraulics.

Field 2 men's C-grade Sluggers v Wide Bay Hydraulics.

Touch Grand Finals C Grade Men Winners Sluggers - Back Left - Riley Pilling, Mitch Cocks, Kent Turnbull, Tim Ellingsen, Steve Englis, Ian Bryers. Front Left - Harry Sutton, Robin Westlake, Andrew Parker. LEEROY TODD

7pm Field 1 women's A-grade Gympie Garage Doors v Tomahawks.

Field 2 Men's B-grade Gympie Welding Works v Shepherd's Betta.

8pm Field 1 men's A-grade Ag Solutions v Laminex.

THE last round of touch football finals is upon us tonight and set to rock Albert Park.

Mixed A-grade has TSR taking on Gympie Garage Doors for grand final glory.

Mixed Touch Grand Final Winners A Grade Gympie Garage Doors - Back Left - Ellysa Reid, Grace Hall, Georgia Zemanek, Caitlyn Urwin, Ashley Learoyd. Front Left - Owen Dugdale, Liam Urwin, Mitch Nuske, Callum Phillips. LEEROY TODD

Both teams have a strong outfit of players and are no strangers to playing in a grand final.

TSR may have a slight edge over Gympie Garage Doors as the table leaders and having played in the grand final the past three seasons.

Michael Dodt, Joe Chapman and Lachlan Williams are players to tip the balance to their side's favour.

Mixed Touch Grand Final Winners B Grade Malibu's - Back Left - Brandon Baumgart, Todd Kennedy, Haydn Mitchell, Jack Baumgart, Timera Heaton. Front Left - Jordan Lobegeier, Nakita Roger, Alissa Corbet, Kym Waugh. LEEROY TODD

Gympie Garage Doors should not be underestimated though, being crowned the winners last year, and defeating St Patrick's Seniors in a tense drop-off on Monday night to make the final.

Owen Dugdale, Noah Strachan, Brandon Baumgart, Caitlin Urwin and Casey Dobson are who TSR will need to stop.

In B grade, table leaders Malibu will be hard to stop and their players Jack Baumgart, George Finger, Lilli Finger and Nakita Rogers are expected to go hard.

Four Mile Quarry finished third but knocked out second place to get to the grand final and key players Jack Johnson and Bonnie Johnson will want their side to go all the way.

Mixed Touch D Grade Grand Final Winners Stewart Terrace Butchery - Back Left - Paige Corbett, Caitlyn Pagel, Chloe Corbett, Matt Berry, Brendan Waugh, Mitch Berry. Front Left - George Finger, James Godden, Tully McLellan, Charlotte Blackwood, Brinlee Hartwig. LEEROY TODD

The mixed touch finals start from 5pm.

Field 1: Mixed F-grade Nescafe Mixed v Gympie Regional Realty.

Field 2: Mixed G-grade Potbellies Mixed v Steeline Pussy Cats.

6pm Field 1: Mixed E-grade Autobarn v Bent St Vets.

Field 2: Mixed D-grade Smartcube v John Madill Toyota.

7pm Field 1: Mixed B-grade Malibu v Four Mile Quarry.

Field 2: Mixed C-grade James Nash v Park Lane Business Solutions.

8pm Field 1: Mixed A-grade TSR Taggers v Gympie Garage Doors.

There will be a mixed dash for cash after the 7pm game. Two male and two female players from the same team will run a relay race and the winning team wins $400.