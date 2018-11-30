12 Gympie events that will get you into the Christmas spirit
1. Santa's arrival
Location: Gympie Central Food Court
When: Tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am-midday
Cost: Free
Details: A very special guest will arrive today. Bring the kids along for a great morning of giveaways, performances, face painting and Christmas craft. A station will also be set up where you can write and post your letter to Santa himself.
2. Mary St Christmas Party
Location: Mary St
When: December 12 and December 19 from 5pm
Cost: Free
Details: Don't miss Gympie's biggest street party and late night shopping event. This event is bigger and better and involves several surprises yet to be announced.
3. Gympie Christmas in the Park
Location: Nelson Reserve Park
When: Saturday December 15 from 4-8:30pm
Cost: Rides $5... Free entry
Details: Don't miss all the best rides and entertainment from 4pm. Santa's arrival starts at 5pm followed by carols and fireworks at 7pm. Food and drinks available.
4. Twilight Christmas Train
Location: Mary Valley Rattler
When: Friday December 14 from 5:30-9pm
Cost: $30-$55
Details: Welcome aboard the inaugural Mary Valley Rattler twilight Christmas Train. Depart Historical Gympie Station at 5.30pm for a rare opportunity to enjoy a journey on the Mary Valley Rattler at night. Take in the sights of sounds of the Mary Valley under a setting sun, before arriving at historical Amamoor Station.
5. Christmas with Abba and the Bee Gees
Location: Gympie RSL Club
When: Friday December 21 from 8-10:30pm
Cost: $28
Details: Come along and celebrate Christmas with ABBA and the Bee Gees on December 21. It's a perfect night for Christmas work parties or a night out with friends or family. At only $28 for a double header show, this one can't be missed. Tickets on sale now at reception or phone 07 5482 1018 to pay over the phone and secure your tickets. Hurry in quick, it's sure to be a sell out.
6. Carols in Curra
Location: Curra Community Hall in David Drive
When: Sunday December 16 from 6pm
Cost: Free
Details: The Community Association of Curra is sponsoring a Carols by Candlelight evening. There will be no entry fee but light refreshments will be available from 6pm, and at 6:30pm, the Curra Christian Community will present a short Christmas play for the children. At 7pm, the Gympie Choral Group will be singing carols supported by the local music group and everybody will be encouraged to join in. Santa will arrive with sweets for the children who will also be provided with flame-free candles.
7. Night of Lights
Location: Stan Topper Park, Pomona
When: Thursday December 13 from 5:45-8pm
Cost: Free
Details: Featuring a laser show spectacular by Coruno Laser Productions, the night also includes community carol singing, a visit by Santa, raffles and music by Matt and Holly, Morgan Smith, James Warne and the Pomona Carols Choir. Food, drinks and ice cream will be on sale.
8. Festival of Small Halls
Location: Mothar Mountain Public Hall
When: Sunday December 2 from 4-9pm
Cost: Adults $20, Concession $15, Kids under 12 Free
Details: Festival of Small Halls will showcase Old Man Luedecke and Lucy Wise as they entertain crowds at the Mothar Mountain Public Hall. Tickets available online at www.festivalofsmallhalls.com or Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St.
9. Christmas Music Bingo
Location: The Empire Hotel, Gympie
When: Tuesday December 18 from 7-10pm
Cost: Free
Details: It's the most wonderful time of the year - Christmas carols, candy canes, lights, presents, joyous times spent with family, friends and food. Books are essential, phone The Empire Hotel on (07) 5481 2882.
10. Community Christmas Party
Location: Imbil Town Centre
When: Friday December 14 from 5:30pm
Cost: Free
Details: Celebrate the Christmas holidays with free children's activities, raffles, food stalls, live music, santa passport prizes and fireworks.
11. Christmas Trivia Night
Location: The Empire Hotel
When: Monday December 24 from 7-10pm
Cost: Free
Details: Dress in your Christmas best. Great prizes to win. Please phone (07) 5481 2882 to make your booking.
12. Goomeri Lions Christmas Carnival
Location: Goomeri Sports Ground - Breitkreutz Pavilion
When: Saturday December 8 from 4pm
Cost: Free
Details: Don't miss this event. It will feature christmas stalls, live music, BBQ, Licensed Bar and food store, and will feature Christmas carols.