12 Gympie events that will get you into the Christmas spirit

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Gympie's CBD where Gympie Regional Council workers lifted the Christmas tree into place at the Five Ways early yesterday. As the Town Hall clock struck 6am, the tree was lowered into place by crane, adding a festive touch to the roundabout fountain and garden. Christmas decorations were hung in Mary St overnight Thursday. Rowena Robertson

1. Santa's arrival

Location: Gympie Central Food Court

When: Tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am-midday

Cost: Free

Details: A very special guest will arrive today. Bring the kids along for a great morning of giveaways, performances, face painting and Christmas craft. A station will also be set up where you can write and post your letter to Santa himself.

Santa Claus, portrait moodboard

2. Mary St Christmas Party

Location: Mary St

When: December 12 and December 19 from 5pm

Cost: Free

Details: Don't miss Gympie's biggest street party and late night shopping event. This event is bigger and better and involves several surprises yet to be announced.

3. Gympie Christmas in the Park

Location: Nelson Reserve Park

When: Saturday December 15 from 4-8:30pm

Cost: Rides $5... Free entry

Details: Don't miss all the best rides and entertainment from 4pm. Santa's arrival starts at 5pm followed by carols and fireworks at 7pm. Food and drinks available.

4. Twilight Christmas Train

Location: Mary Valley Rattler

When: Friday December 14 from 5:30-9pm

Cost: $30-$55

Details: Welcome aboard the inaugural Mary Valley Rattler twilight Christmas Train. Depart Historical Gympie Station at 5.30pm for a rare opportunity to enjoy a journey on the Mary Valley Rattler at night. Take in the sights of sounds of the Mary Valley under a setting sun, before arriving at historical Amamoor Station.

5. Christmas with Abba and the Bee Gees

Location: Gympie RSL Club

When: Friday December 21 from 8-10:30pm

Cost: $28

Details: Come along and celebrate Christmas with ABBA and the Bee Gees on December 21. It's a perfect night for Christmas work parties or a night out with friends or family. At only $28 for a double header show, this one can't be missed. Tickets on sale now at reception or phone 07 5482 1018 to pay over the phone and secure your tickets. Hurry in quick, it's sure to be a sell out.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of one of ABBA's signature songs, Happy Days Records and GOLD: The Ultimate ABBA Show present Dancing Queen: The 40th Anniversary Tour, set to thrill audiences in 2016 with a brand new show. Contributed

6. Carols in Curra

Location: Curra Community Hall in David Drive

When: Sunday December 16 from 6pm

Cost: Free

Details: The Community Association of Curra is sponsoring a Carols by Candlelight evening. There will be no entry fee but light refreshments will be available from 6pm, and at 6:30pm, the Curra Christian Community will present a short Christmas play for the children. At 7pm, the Gympie Choral Group will be singing carols supported by the local music group and everybody will be encouraged to join in. Santa will arrive with sweets for the children who will also be provided with flame-free candles.

Curra Community Hall - Mayor Mick Curran, Councillor Glen Hartwig, Lee Hodgson, Pauline Britton, Carol Dunn. Also Glenda John is absent, one of the driving forces behind the organisation of the Curra Community Hall. LEEROY TODD

7. Night of Lights

Location: Stan Topper Park, Pomona

When: Thursday December 13 from 5:45-8pm

Cost: Free

Details: Featuring a laser show spectacular by Coruno Laser Productions, the night also includes community carol singing, a visit by Santa, raffles and music by Matt and Holly, Morgan Smith, James Warne and the Pomona Carols Choir. Food, drinks and ice cream will be on sale.

8. Festival of Small Halls

Location: Mothar Mountain Public Hall

When: Sunday December 2 from 4-9pm

Cost: Adults $20, Concession $15, Kids under 12 Free

Details: Festival of Small Halls will showcase Old Man Luedecke and Lucy Wise as they entertain crowds at the Mothar Mountain Public Hall. Tickets available online at www.festivalofsmallhalls.com or Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St.

Canada's two-time JUNO Award-winner, Old Man Luedecke, will perform in the Festival of Small Halls at Mothar Mountain and Rainbow Beach.

9. Christmas Music Bingo

Location: The Empire Hotel, Gympie

When: Tuesday December 18 from 7-10pm

Cost: Free

Details: It's the most wonderful time of the year - Christmas carols, candy canes, lights, presents, joyous times spent with family, friends and food. Books are essential, phone The Empire Hotel on (07) 5481 2882.

10. Community Christmas Party

Location: Imbil Town Centre

When: Friday December 14 from 5:30pm

Cost: Free

Details: Celebrate the Christmas holidays with free children's activities, raffles, food stalls, live music, santa passport prizes and fireworks.

11. Christmas Trivia Night

Location: The Empire Hotel

When: Monday December 24 from 7-10pm

Cost: Free

Details: Dress in your Christmas best. Great prizes to win. Please phone (07) 5481 2882 to make your booking.

12. Goomeri Lions Christmas Carnival

Location: Goomeri Sports Ground - Breitkreutz Pavilion

When: Saturday December 8 from 4pm

Cost: Free

Details: Don't miss this event. It will feature christmas stalls, live music, BBQ, Licensed Bar and food store, and will feature Christmas carols.