12 flood rescue call outs in 24 hours

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
13th Feb 2020 11:42 AM
A CAR stranded in flood water at Coondoo last night was one of 19 swift water rescue call outs across the state overnight.

Up to a dozen calls were from around the Sunshine Coast and hinterland, after slow-moving storms pelted the region with Nambour receiving 200mm in 24 hours, Doonan Creek 165mm and Tewantin 155mm.

A swift water rescue team from Gympie was called to Kin Kin Rd just before 11pm last night where a single vehicle was stuck in floodwater, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesowman said.

The person had removed themselves safely, the spokeswoman said, however the message is still clear: “If it’s flooded, forget it.”

Firefighters across the state rescue more people from water each year than they do from fires, according to the Queensland Government.

“All Queenslanders should be aware of the dangers connected to floodwater or swift flowing water.

“No one can predict what lies underneath the surface.

“The second you decide to push through floodwater, you will give up control.”

Gympie Times

