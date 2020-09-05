$11M Templeton buy tops Gympie’s multi-million sales list

Millions of dollars in sales have been made on a handful or rural and commercial businesses around Gympie this year.

THERE is still money being thrown around the Gympie region despite the coronavirus pandemic, including an $11 million crown jewel deal in the Mary Valley.

These are the top five Gympie sales which reached into the multi-million dollar figures.

All prices have been sourced from CoreLogic.

287 Tuchekoi Rd, Bollier $11.26 million

287 Tuchekoi Rd, Bollier, Bollier Park Homestead

The 809ha Bollier Park Homestead is one of the crown jewels of the Mary Valley and provided its previous owners with a monster payday when it sold for eight figures in May.

Along with the highset three-bedroom homestead the property is large enough for 1000 head of cattle, with a 16ha Mary River irrigation licence and frontage to Coonoon Gibber Creek.

The property is split across 12 land titles.

The new owner, Templeton Acres No 3, already owned land nearby at 292 Tuchekoi Rd.

4553 Brooweena Woolooga Rd $3.8M

4553 Brooweena Woolooga Rd, Woolooga

This 1015ha farm 40 minutes north west of Gympie spans nine freehold titles and sports 25 dams for stock water.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built in 1976, has access to Munna Creek on one boundary, and Running Creek, Cut Log Creek and McLaren Creek cutting through the property with many permanent waterholes.

It was sold in March for $3.8 million.

1520 Old Bruce Highway $3.25M

1520 Old Bruce Highway, Kybong

This three bedroom, one bathroom farm and house was owned by Gympie real estate agents John and Margaret Cochrane until March, when it sold for $3.25 million.

Comprised of 114ha of land, the Kybong farm was used for cattle breeding and fattening.

5 Old Murgon Gayndah Rd $3.02M

5 Old Gayndah Murgon Rd, Booubyjan

This 470ha Booubyjan farm was sold in April for a cool $3.02 million and features three bedrooms, one bathroom and a two-car garage.

3-5 Laurenceson Rd, Glanmire $2.75M

3-5 Laurenceson Rd, Monkland

The old Hiway-1 business has been taken over by new owners for the grand sum of $2.75 million.

The property, now owned by Russell John Corbet and Sherie Joy Phillips, had been the Jurss family’s home away from home until they shut up shop early this year.

3-5 Laurenceson Rd, Monkland

The commercially zoned property is opposite the Madill family’s proposed new showroom, and not far from Gympie Regional Council’s planned waste transfer station at Monkland.