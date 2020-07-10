119 JOBS: Millions poured into Coast clubs and projects

The Sugarbag Mountain Bike Trails have been allocated $1.32 million.

The Sugarbag Mountain Bike Trails have been allocated $1.32 million.

Millions of dollars will be poured into dozens of Sunshine Coast and Noosa region clubs and projects in a bid to support and create more than 100 jobs in the midst of the COVID crisis.

The State Government has allocated $5.35 million to the Sunshine Coast Council and $1.83 million to Noosa Council under its $200 million COVID Works for Queensland initiative.

Grassroots clubs are the key benefactors and will be transformed over the coming year with projects required to be completed by June 2021.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson stated the funds would deliver "much-needed upgrades, expansions and maintenance projects" at sports and recreation facilities across the region.

The Sugar Bag Mountain Bike trails network at Little Mountain has been allocated $1.32 million.

While the council has allocated funds to deliver the pump track and junior skills elements along with a trail care compound, this additional funding will provide toilets, showers, wash-down bays and storage, a new trail dual slalom run, an advanced skills area and a junior skills area for children.

More than $1 million will be allocated to a major upgrade of the Nambour Aquatic Centre to deliver a new water-play area and a water slide.

Among the other big winners are Palmwoods Cricket and AFL with a $500,000 change-room upgrade plus a $500,000 Yandina Cricket upgrade and clubhouse addition including female-compliant change rooms.

The Ballinger Park Hockey Club will get a $450,000 synthetic resurfacing and Maroochydore Multi Sports Field which will get a $425,000 lighting upgrade.

Hockey hub to receive huge funding boost

"Importantly, this funding will enable these projects to be delivered sooner, stimulate our local economy and build a stronger community by creating work across a variety of trades and services, a true reflection of our healthy, smart and creative region," Cr Jamieson said.

"Our council has sought to ensure there would be an equitable spread of shovel-ready projects across the region."

Funds will also be directed to a new domestic violence shelter for women and children, with further details yet to be announced by the Queensland Government.

The State Government stated the combined $7.18 million in funding for both council areas would be divided between 24 projects expected to create or support about 119 jobs.

Noosa projects include refurbished amenities at Pomona Memorial School of Arts Hall, and improving conservation through fire trail maintenance and increased beach-erosion protection.

In announcing the projects Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe said more than 4600 jobs would be created across the state with 520 projects funded.

He said every council area in the state would benefit.

"This program is specifically designed to help councils get their communities back on their feet as quickly as possible and minimise any long-term effects of the global coronavirus pandemic which is impacting economies around the world," Mr Hinchliffe said.

Sunshine Coast projects which will share in this Works for Queensland funding are:

• Caloundra AFL and Little A's field lighting - $60,000

• Palmwoods Cricket / AFL change room upgrades - $500,000

• Coolum Tennis resurfacing of courts, lighting and fencing - $350,000

• Ballinger Park Hockey synthetic surface resurfacing - $450,000

• Yandina Cricket upgrade and addition to clubhouse including female compliant change rooms - $500,000

• Skippy Park drainage upgrade - $250,000

• Maroochydore Multi Sports Field Lighting AFL oval 4 - $425,000

• Maleny Showgrounds upgrade to roads and paths, installation of solar for main pavilion - $200,000

• Meridan Fields Landscaping / bollards and fencing - $25,000

• Northshore Sports Complex Community storage solution - $100,000

•Ballinger Park - installation of additional field lights for Buderim Wanderers Football Club - $120,000