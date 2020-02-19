Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command NSW Police fined a truck driver for speeding.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command NSW Police fined a truck driver for speeding.
News

$1155 fine for speeding truck driver

19th Feb 2020 10:44 AM

A TRUCK driver has been hit with two fines totalling $1155 after police clocked him driving at 121km/hr.

NSW Police Force officers detected the vehicle, a Western Star B-double with Victorian registration, during speed enforcement checks on the Hume Highway yesterday.

The driver, a 52-year-old man from Rosewood in Queensland, was stopped and subjected to a breath test, which returned a negative result.

Police carried out a heavy vehicle compliance check and found further offences in his work diary, including driver not record required information after starting work.

The driver was fined yesterday on the Hume Highway.
The driver was fined yesterday on the Hume Highway.

The driver was given a grounding direction for seven hours, a major rest break to comply with work and rest hours due to lack of recording trip details.

The driver was issued with traffic infringement notices for Class C motor vehicle exceed 100km/hr - over 10km/hr ($481 fine with three demerit points) and driver not record required information after starting work ($674 fine).

More Stories

Show More
nsw police force speeding fine truck driver
Big Rigs

Just In

    Today show slumps to new low

    Today show slumps to new low
    • 19th Feb 2020 12:07 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unknown hero pulls toddler from burning house

        premium_icon Unknown hero pulls toddler from burning house

        News Sleeping mother and children escape firey inferno with help of Good Samaritan as second house fire breaks out in Gympie in two days.

        Esky killers ‘should get 10 years’ for brutal inhumane death

        premium_icon Esky killers ‘should get 10 years’ for brutal inhumane death

        Crime Three men subjected slain father Shaun Barker to brutal acts

        Drivers busted over the limit around Gympie

        premium_icon Drivers busted over the limit around Gympie

        News Three drink drivers and one drug driver faced Gympie court this week. Here are...