25°
News

1150 votes decide People's Choice

PEOPLE'S CHOICE: House of Artisan took out the coveted People's Choice Award on Saturday night. Accepting the award on behalf of Bambi Gosbell were Mick McCarthy from Bendigo Bank and Jan Jones.
PEOPLE'S CHOICE: House of Artisan took out the coveted People's Choice Award on Saturday night. Accepting the award on behalf of Bambi Gosbell were Mick McCarthy from Bendigo Bank and Jan Jones. Tom Daunt
by Donna Jones

OF ALL the finalists in all the categories, only one could win the People's Choice.

Bambi Gosbell's House of Artisan reaped the honours from the more-than-1150 votes submitted.

Organisers of the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Bendigo Bank 2017 Gympie Business Awards said thanks should go to the community for getting involved and showing their support for their favourite business.

Originally nominated for the Small Business of the Year Award, House of Artisan is a unique business that has been up and running for just over a year.

"House of Artisan is the only venue of its kind in south-east Queensland to host lots of different arty workshops and courses for artisans. There are other 'workshop spaces', however they only service a particular genre of art."

"It's a creative space and artisans (both teachers and the participants) are attracted to it naturally," Mrs Gosbell said.

Read about more winners in the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards HERE.

FINALISTS INCLUDED:

  • Aesthete Film and Photography
  • Awake Studios
  • Bravo Disability Support Network
  • Cafe by Farmer and Sun
  • Camelot Dairies
  • Coolmech Air Conditioning Services
  • Cooloola Christian College
  • Cooloola Eco Tours
  • Easy Travel and Cruise
  • Gympie District Women's Health Centre
  • Gympie Master Locksmiths
  • House of Artisan
  • Jacaranda Family Dental
  • James Nash State High School
  • Jobmatch Employment
  • Kerri Eaton Singing Studio
  • Mama Dee's Kitchen
  • Mary Valley Views B&B
  • McIntosh Meats
  • Natasha Maree Training Stables
  • Plants Presents
  • Productivity
  • Rainbow Beach Horse Rides
  • Rhodavale Pork
  • The Royal Hotel
  • Saturn Antennas
  • SkateZone
  • Standown Park
  • Superior Skip Bins
  • United Synergies
  • Velmec Automotive

Topics:  2017 gympie chamber of commerce business awards business awards gympie business gympie chamber of commerce

Gympie Times
Disgraceful waste of money a bitter pill to swallow

Disgraceful waste of money a bitter pill to swallow

Turnbull still a better option than Tony Abbott, but the same sex marriage postal survey is a waste of money and a disgraceful exercise in gutlessness

Bruce Hwy crash leaves traffic backed up north of Gympie

An accident near the Bruce Hwy and Wide Bay Hwy intersection has caused delays in school holiday traffic.

Emergency services are on the scene.

Plenty in store for Gympie's upcoming birthday

Gympie Gold Rush parade 2016.

You won't believe the range of activities coming up for the G150

Time to get out and about in Gympie

The Mothar Mountain Rock Pools are a tranquil and beautiful natural attraction.

Get out and check out what's on offer in the Gympie region.

Local Partners