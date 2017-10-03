1150 votes decide People's Choice

PEOPLE'S CHOICE: House of Artisan took out the coveted People's Choice Award on Saturday night. Accepting the award on behalf of Bambi Gosbell were Mick McCarthy from Bendigo Bank and Jan Jones.

OF ALL the finalists in all the categories, only one could win the People's Choice.

Bambi Gosbell's House of Artisan reaped the honours from the more-than-1150 votes submitted.

Organisers of the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Bendigo Bank 2017 Gympie Business Awards said thanks should go to the community for getting involved and showing their support for their favourite business.

Originally nominated for the Small Business of the Year Award, House of Artisan is a unique business that has been up and running for just over a year.

"House of Artisan is the only venue of its kind in south-east Queensland to host lots of different arty workshops and courses for artisans. There are other 'workshop spaces', however they only service a particular genre of art."

"It's a creative space and artisans (both teachers and the participants) are attracted to it naturally," Mrs Gosbell said.

FINALISTS INCLUDED: