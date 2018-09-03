114 photos from the Gympie Cats' remarkable Grand Final win

AUSSIE RULES: Less than a year after signing on new coach Courtney Findlay and effectively combining with their former fierce rivals, our Gympie Cats have defied all expectations to win the 2018 AFL Wide Bay premiership.

With their 31-point triumph over the Hervey Bay Bombers on Saturday night, our Cats have successfully brought their fifth ever flag home to the Gold City and added themselves to the annals as one of the region's greatest ever sporting stories.

stay tuned to The Gympie Times for a report on the remarkable win as it happened.