The Gympie Cats celebrate after capturing the 2018 AFL Wide Bay Premiership.
114 photos from the Gympie Cats' remarkable Grand Final win

JOSH PRESTON
3rd Sep 2018 5:00 AM
AUSSIE RULES: Less than a year after signing on new coach Courtney Findlay and effectively combining with their former fierce rivals, our Gympie Cats have defied all expectations to win the 2018 AFL Wide Bay premiership.

TIME TO CELEBRATE, CATTERS!

- PREMIERS: Our Gympie Cats have won the AFL Wide Bay flag

- RAGS TO RICHES: How our Gympie Cats pulled off a miracle

- LIST: How all 22 Gympie Cats contributed to premiership tilt

With their 31-point triumph over the Hervey Bay Bombers on Saturday night, our Cats have successfully brought their fifth ever flag home to the Gold City and added themselves to the annals as one of the region's greatest ever sporting stories.

Check out our comprehensive photo gallery for all the action from the league's biggest day, and stay tuned to The Gympie Times for a report on the remarkable win as it happened.

