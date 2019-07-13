Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dog Attack
Dog Attack
News

11-year-old attacked by dog

by Christine McGinn
13th Jul 2019 6:25 PM

AN11-year-old boy has been attacked by a dog at a suburban Melbourne home.

The dog bit the child at a home on Spearfelt Court in Cairnlea about 3.20pm on Saturday, with emergency services called to the scene.

He was taken to hospital with facial injuries and remains in a stable condition. Local rangers will remove the dog, which has been temporarily secured in the rear yard, and investigate the incident.

It comes just days after a dog killed a man and injured his wife in Mill Park.

More Stories

Show More
child dog attack editors picks melbourne

Top Stories

    LADIES DAY: Wallabies, Reds here for Gympie rugby's big day

    premium_icon LADIES DAY: Wallabies, Reds here for Gympie rugby's big day

    News Get down to Albert Park, it's going to be a cracker.

    The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    premium_icon The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    Lifestyle Angry men, crying mums all in a day's work for NAB's DV team

    Hartwig denies any role in 'open letter' critical of Curran

    premium_icon Hartwig denies any role in 'open letter' critical of Curran

    News Says he wants the Mayor's job, not Tony Perrett's

    PHOTOS: Tom Quilty underway as hundreds ride out

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Tom Quilty underway as hundreds ride out

    News Thousands flood Gympie region for the return of an iconic event.