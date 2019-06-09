11 Things to do in Gympie this coming week

Jimi Hocking and Dave Gleeson from The Screaming Jets who will be live tomorrow night at the Civic Centre.

FEELING the cold now that winter is officially here? Here's a few activities to fire up your enthusiasm.

The Gympie Gallery will host a family fun day today for the Moth Migration Project. Contributed

SATURDAY

What: Moth Migration Project Free Family Day

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St, Gympie

When: 10am-1pm

Cost: Free

GO Moth-mad at this free family day with all sorts of fun activities for children and families. Food, refreshments and entertainment for the family.

What: Quest for the BEST

Where: Country Life Hotel, Main St, Kin Kin

When: 1-4pm

THIS quest for the best musician is open to all ages. Bring your own equipment, your voice and instruments. The crowd will vote who they think is the best, with the winner taking home the cash prize.

What: Whodunnit - The Musical

Where: James Nash State High School, 109 Myall St, Gympie.

When: Two shows - 1-4pm and 7-9pm.

Cost: $15 to $45 through www.trybooking.com

JOIN James Nash State High in their bi-annual school musical, Whodunnit. Support the talented students, staff (many of whom volunteer their time and resources to put this performance together) and James Nash community by coming along for plenty of laughs and thrills.

What: Kenmore Park Music Muster

Where: Gympie Woolooga Rd, Lower Wonga

When: 9am until about noon tomorrow.

Cost: $90

THERE'S been a full week of musical fun at the Kenmore Park Music Muster so far and even more to come up until about midday tomorrow. Local country music star Glen Albrecht and his band headlines the six-day festival, supported by a swathe of talented artists. These include Australian Country Music Hall of Fame legend Don Costa, 2018 Gympie Muster Talent Quest semi-finalist Vanessa Sanger, and Christchurch Country Music Award Male Vocal winner Tony Wagner.

SUNDAY

What: Farmers Table breakfast and farm tour

Where: Cooloola Berries, 856 Tagigan Rd, Wolvi

When: 9am

Cost: $35 for adults, $15 for children under 15 years.

TAKE a seat at the long table and learn about Jason Lewis's passion for farming at the Farmers Table breakfast and farm tour. Bookings essential. This special event is the first in a series of farm tours at Cooloola Berries. Tickets available through Eventbrite.

What: Screaming Jets - Dirty Thirty

Where: Gympie Civic Centre

When: 6pm

Cost: $45 through www.bandsintown.com

THIS year is the 30th anniversary of the Screaming Jets' inception as a band. To celebrate this milestone, the boys are playing seven dates across Queensland and will be finishing their tour here.

The Ultimate Bee Gees will play next Friday at the Gympie RSL.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

What: The Ultimate Bee Gees Show

Where: Gympie RSL Club, 217 Mary St, Gympie.

When: 8pm

Cost: $30

THE Ultimate Bee Gees Show with special guest local songbird Alice Benfer is not to be missed. Tickets are available from reception.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

What: Little Haven's Monster Book Sale

Where: Gympie Senior Citizens Centre, Mellor St, Gympie

When: Saturday 8am - 3.30pm and Sunday 9am - 2pm

TWO massive days of books, books and more books to browse and buy but there will also be puzzles, CDs, DVDs, magazines, craft, plants, cafe and sausage sizzle. All funds raised from this event go directly to fund services provided by Little Haven Palliative Care Inc.

If off-road enduro excites you, head to Glen Echo next weekend. Donna Jones

What:

Grassroots AMA Echo Express Dirt Bike & Camping

Where:

Glen Echo Park - 1162 Glen Echo Road, Glen Echo

When:

Saturday 8am to Sunday 2pm

Cost:

From $140 and available from grassrootsendurostore.com.au

AMA Grassroots Enduro Australia and Glen Echo Park have teamed up to host an awesome event with mixed terrain, freshly cut and prepared natural terrain tracks, mixed with prime sand tracks and manmade obstacles. The park features great vantage points for spectators, free onsite camping (for riders and their family) with powered and unpowered sites. There will be hot food and cold drinks available plus showers and toilet facilities. This is not a hard enduro event, more of a Pony Express with some fun sections.

Get trackside for the Mini Motos at Cooloola Kart Track. Luka Kauzlaric

What:

Qld Mini Moto comes to Gympie

Where:

Cooloola Kart Track, 10 Runge Rd, Gympie

When:

Saturday 9am to Sunday 4pm

Cost:

$75 - $170 ($20 licence fee for non-licenced racers)

THIS two-day carnival will be lots of fun for racers and spectators alike with two categories, juniors (from 6-13years) and seniors (14+ years), and is also open to Super Moto and Road racers and bikes under 300cc.

Learn to sail with the Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club. Alistair Brightman

What: Australian Sailing Training Camp

Where: Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club, 24 Boreen Pde, Boreen Point.

When: Saturday 9am to Sunday 4pm

Cost: From $50

LAKE Cootharaba Sailing Club is hosting an Australian Sailing Training Camp in June to provide junior and youth sailors with an opportunity to enhance and fine-tune their sailing skills during the winter season. Registration is required and tickets are available from www.sailing.org.au.