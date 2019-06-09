11 Things to do in Gympie this coming week
FEELING the cold now that winter is officially here? Here's a few activities to fire up your enthusiasm.
SATURDAY
What: Moth Migration Project Free Family Day
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St, Gympie
When: 10am-1pm
Cost: Free
GO Moth-mad at this free family day with all sorts of fun activities for children and families. Food, refreshments and entertainment for the family.
What: Quest for the BEST
Where: Country Life Hotel, Main St, Kin Kin
When: 1-4pm
THIS quest for the best musician is open to all ages. Bring your own equipment, your voice and instruments. The crowd will vote who they think is the best, with the winner taking home the cash prize.
What: Whodunnit - The Musical
Where: James Nash State High School, 109 Myall St, Gympie.
When: Two shows - 1-4pm and 7-9pm.
Cost: $15 to $45 through www.trybooking.com
JOIN James Nash State High in their bi-annual school musical, Whodunnit. Support the talented students, staff (many of whom volunteer their time and resources to put this performance together) and James Nash community by coming along for plenty of laughs and thrills.
What: Kenmore Park Music Muster
Where: Gympie Woolooga Rd, Lower Wonga
When: 9am until about noon tomorrow.
Cost: $90
THERE'S been a full week of musical fun at the Kenmore Park Music Muster so far and even more to come up until about midday tomorrow. Local country music star Glen Albrecht and his band headlines the six-day festival, supported by a swathe of talented artists. These include Australian Country Music Hall of Fame legend Don Costa, 2018 Gympie Muster Talent Quest semi-finalist Vanessa Sanger, and Christchurch Country Music Award Male Vocal winner Tony Wagner.
SUNDAY
What: Farmers Table breakfast and farm tour
Where: Cooloola Berries, 856 Tagigan Rd, Wolvi
When: 9am
Cost: $35 for adults, $15 for children under 15 years.
TAKE a seat at the long table and learn about Jason Lewis's passion for farming at the Farmers Table breakfast and farm tour. Bookings essential. This special event is the first in a series of farm tours at Cooloola Berries. Tickets available through Eventbrite.
What: Screaming Jets - Dirty Thirty
Where: Gympie Civic Centre
When: 6pm
Cost: $45 through www.bandsintown.com
THIS year is the 30th anniversary of the Screaming Jets' inception as a band. To celebrate this milestone, the boys are playing seven dates across Queensland and will be finishing their tour here.
FRIDAY, JUNE 14
What: The Ultimate Bee Gees Show
Where: Gympie RSL Club, 217 Mary St, Gympie.
When: 8pm
Cost: $30
THE Ultimate Bee Gees Show with special guest local songbird Alice Benfer is not to be missed. Tickets are available from reception.
SATURDAY, JUNE 15
What: Little Haven's Monster Book Sale
Where: Gympie Senior Citizens Centre, Mellor St, Gympie
When: Saturday 8am - 3.30pm and Sunday 9am - 2pm
TWO massive days of books, books and more books to browse and buy but there will also be puzzles, CDs, DVDs, magazines, craft, plants, cafe and sausage sizzle. All funds raised from this event go directly to fund services provided by Little Haven Palliative Care Inc.
What:Grassroots AMA Echo Express Dirt Bike & Camping
Where:Glen Echo Park - 1162 Glen Echo Road, Glen Echo
When:Saturday 8am to Sunday 2pm
Cost:From $140 and available from grassrootsendurostore.com.au
AMA Grassroots Enduro Australia and Glen Echo Park have teamed up to host an awesome event with mixed terrain, freshly cut and prepared natural terrain tracks, mixed with prime sand tracks and manmade obstacles. The park features great vantage points for spectators, free onsite camping (for riders and their family) with powered and unpowered sites. There will be hot food and cold drinks available plus showers and toilet facilities. This is not a hard enduro event, more of a Pony Express with some fun sections.
What:Qld Mini Moto comes to Gympie
Where:Cooloola Kart Track, 10 Runge Rd, Gympie
When:Saturday 9am to Sunday 4pm
Cost:$75 - $170 ($20 licence fee for non-licenced racers)
THIS two-day carnival will be lots of fun for racers and spectators alike with two categories, juniors (from 6-13years) and seniors (14+ years), and is also open to Super Moto and Road racers and bikes under 300cc.
What: Australian Sailing Training Camp
Where: Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club, 24 Boreen Pde, Boreen Point.
When: Saturday 9am to Sunday 4pm
Cost: From $50
LAKE Cootharaba Sailing Club is hosting an Australian Sailing Training Camp in June to provide junior and youth sailors with an opportunity to enhance and fine-tune their sailing skills during the winter season. Registration is required and tickets are available from www.sailing.org.au.