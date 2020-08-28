11 Things To Do in and around Gympie this weekend

There are two magnificant Open Garden events in Gympie on Saturday.

1. OPEN GARDENS

A COVID safe plan is in place to ensure a happy and healthy Open Garden at 141 Pine Street this Saturday, August 29, from 9am-3pm.

141 Pine Street is an eclectic garden created lovingly and with great dedication by Marion Sillet, and featuring a mix of natives and exotics. Entry is free and there will be a multitude of plants for sale for cash only and at very reasonable prices.

Another Open Garden on Saturday is being held at the Brewery Hill Native Garden.

Brewery Hill Native Garden at 1 McHugh Court, Gympie, will once again be opening its gates for the public to explore a wonderland landscaped exclusively with Australian Native Flora.

Enjoy an informative guided walk and talk through the Brewery Hill grounds at 11am with plenty of information and tips for Australian Native Flora enthusiasts.

Brewery Hill Native Garden will be joined by a market hub of several Australian Native Nurseries, offering a unique opportunity to purchase a vast range of the Australian Native Flora seen throughout the grounds. Entry $2 per person.

Open Garden at 141 Pine Street this Saturday.

2. BEAT THE RETREAT CHARITY CONCERT

WHEN: Saturday, August 29, from 1pm

WHERE: Hartwig Road, Mothar Mountain

COST: General admission $55 (18+ event)

TICKETS: https://bit.ly/3gLLqYG

CAMPING: $25

INQUIRIES: wwwbeattheretreat.org.au

Veteran’s Retreat is proud to present its first Beat the Retreat charity concert live from Mothar Mountain this Saturday, August 29 from 1pm, as musicians unite to raise money for veterans, first responders and their families.

Beat the Retreat will feature headlining act The Tony Q Band one of Australia’s tightest country rock bands who have played at the Gympie Music Muster, Groundwater Country Music Festival, Tamworth Coca-Cola Battle of the Bands and VDM Fest, and many other festivals around Australia.

Beat the Retreat

This year’s line-up are all generously donating their time in support of veteran and their supporters and will feature talented artists Bek Thornton, Matthew Munro, Scott Astill, Keely Sliwka, Beyond Sippy Creek.

Event-goers will be treated to an outdoor bush concert where they are encouraged to bring along their chairs and blankets, grab a drink from the bar featuring F88 lager served on tap and choose from an array of food vendors to ensure they kick back for an enjoyable night of music.

For those wanting to camp in trailers, vans and motorhomes can book into The Standown Park and catch a free bus to and from the event.

The event is open to all public members and encourages groups to get together and make a weekend of it and explore the wonderful area around Gympie.

3. ANTIQUE AND VINTAGE AUCTION

WHERE: The Shed at Cooroy

WHEN: Sunday, August 30, 11am-2.30pm

WHO: Hosted by Hinter Auctions and Cooroy Meet Space

MORE INFORMATION” hinterauctions.com.au

Hinter Auctions exciting Antique & Vintage Auction will feature loads of vintage and antique furniture, collectables, jewellery, art, tools and much more.

Viewings start from 9am to 2pm on Saturday. Be sure to check out the online catalogue of all items up for auction at www.hinterauctions.com.au/auction-catalogues/. Please note that online bidding is not available at this stage.

The Shed Cooroy

Make sure you register to bid or place an absentee bid on Saturday before or on Sunday morning from 9am with the auction starting at 11am.

Prepare for an exciting day securing your next favourite antique and vintage find.

4. RAKU FIRING WORKSHOP WITH CAROL WATKINS

WHEN: Saturday, August 29, and Sunday, August 30, 8.30am-1pm

WHERE: Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre

COST: $55 members

DETAILS & BOOKINGS: https://www.trybooking.com/BKTMT

A ‘Raku Firing Workshop @ The Pottery Studio’.

Carol Watkins will take you on an informative journey through the raku firing process. Where: BFAC 11A Maple Street, Cooroy.

Raku firing workshop with Carol Watkins

5. GO TO THE MOVIES IN GYMPIE AND SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL CINEMA

WHAT: Movies with a friend, SOnic the Hedgehog, Tenet, I Still Believe, Unhinged, The Personal History of David Copperfield

WHERE: Gympie Cinemas in Nash Street

ABOUT: Locally owned and run, the cinema owners pride themselves on personal service, good prices and screening all the latest films. They have two theatres and can seat up to 300 patrons and a fully stocked candy bar with all your movie favourites like, delicious hot popcorn, choc top ice creams, a variety of lolly bags and cold drinks.

COST: $13, U15 $11, Seniors $9

What's playing at the Gympie Cinema this weekend

6. BINGO BOWLING

WHERE: Gympie Tenpin Bowling and Entertainment

WHEN: Friday nights 5pm-8pm

Do you love playing bingo? Gympie Tenpin has tenpin bowling bingo every Friday night from 5pm.

A bingo card appears on your screen and you need to mark the squares off by hitting the same amount of pins.

Fill all 9 squares and you get to spin the wheel to win a prize.

There is no additional costs you just need to book a lane and come join in the fun.

7. LITTLE ATHLETICS RETURNS

WHAT: Gympie Athletics Club Amateur

WHEN: Friday nights, 6pm-9pm

WHERE: Albert Park

Season start tonight. New sign-ons can come from 5pm. Returning athletes need to sign on before the day and pay online. The club will be doing a sausage sizzle $2 a sausage. Little Athletics is operating under an industry approved Covidsafe plan and is not impacted by the recently announced restrictions on gatherings.

Albert Park sports ground in Gympie. Photo: Renee Albrecht

Physical distancing of 1.5m must be observed. You cannot attend any athletics event if you are feeling unwell, have travelled overseas or interstate in the past 14 days, have been in contact with a confirmed case of Covid19 or have been tested for Covid19 and are awaiting test results. If you are experiencing flu like symptoms please stay home.

8. FEED THE DOLPHINS

WHERE: Norman Point, Tin Can Bay

WHEN: From 7am, 7 days a week, all year round

COST: $5 entrance fee, $5 feeding fee.

Dolphin feeding in the region is still on! Meet and feed some of the resident dolphins at Tin Can Bay where a pod of humpback dolphins live and visit for a feed each morning.

9. LATE NIGHTS AT PLAY BACK

WHERE: Play Back Gympie, 154 Mary St, Gympie

WHEN: Fridays and Saturdays until 8pm

Enjoy one of Gympie’s favourite new shops, with various games on offer to purchase and a fully stocked arcade just waiting for you to play.

10. IMBIL MARKETS

WHERE: Central Park, Yabba Road, Imbil

WHEN: Every Sunday, 8am – 2pm

The markets are run by Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce. There’s an array of items, Mostly locally grown or crafted in

11. GYMPIE DUCKPOND MARKETS

WHEN: Every 1st, 3rd & 5th Sunday of the month, 7am to 12noon

WHERE: Lake Alford Park