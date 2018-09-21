11 summer sports you can sign-up for right now in Gympie

FOCUS: Fielder Darren Timms from Rainbow beach playing in a B grade grand final against Valleys.

FOCUS: Fielder Darren Timms from Rainbow beach playing in a B grade grand final against Valleys. LEEROY TODD

As the warmer weather starts to set in, it means the summer sports will be getting underway.

Here is where you can sign on for summer sport.

Cricket

Gympie Gold have started training for the season but if you are interested you can still join.

There is training on Wednesdays at One Mile Oval from 5pm.

For more information ring Gympie Gold captain Lewis Waugh on 0437 767 323.

Gympie Regional Cricket for seniors and juniors will be in action and you can sign-on by visiting the website www.playcricket.com.au/club-finder/club-details?id=3081.

There will also be a junior sign-on this Sunday, September 23 from 8.30am to 12.30pm at the One Mile Clubhouse.

Tennis

Tennis Gympie's next sign-on will be Thursday, October 11 from 3.30pm at Reg English Memorial Tennis Centre.

Tennis - Zac Larke from Brisbane in the Men's Final LEEROY TODD

For more information ring Brett Cottrill on 0417 746 795.

Swimming

Gold Fin swimmers undergo training at the Gympie Memorial Pool for the Gold Rush Competition on the weekend. Claire Parker, Piper Treeby and Sophie Schooth. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times Tanya Easterby

Gold Fins sign-on will be Thursday, October 11 at 3.30pm at the Gympie ARC. For more information phone Marni on 0400 790 409.

Nippers

Rainbow Beach Surf Life Saving Club's next sign-on days will be at Rainbow Beach Pool on Saturday, September 22 and September 29 at 10.30am to 12pm.

Nippers - Annie White LEEROY TODD

Contact Helen Brown on 0402 384 437 to sign-on.

Karate

International Karate Daigaku Gympie which practices traditional Japanese style karate for all ages and level.

KARATE KID: Gympie's Delara Mostofizadeh, 11, won her first Gold medal at the national championships at Caloundra in kumite or karate sparring which a type of karate where you fight against an opponent. Mostofizadeh won in no contact Kumite because of her age. Bec Singh

To sign-on or to try for free contact the club's chairman Hamid Mostofizadeh on 0403 103 076 or email info@ikdkarateaustralia.com.au.

Netball

As the regular season has come to an end netballers can still continue playing as the Summer of Netball Competition starts.

The sign-on for the competition will be Wednesday, September 19 at 5pm at the Gympie Netball Courts.

Netball Junior A Grade Grand Final - Victory Fire vs Trailblazers - Savannah Detlefson from Victory Fire Leeroy Todd

Season starts on October 10. For more information ring Colleen Miller on 0431 259 961.

Tenpin

With a few different seasons running for juniors and seniors, keen bowlers can join at Gympie Tenpin.

Juniors season runs July to December but can go in on a Thursday.

School Holiday Fun - Estelle Todd at Gympie Ten Pin Bowling LEEROY TODD

Seniors have one season that runs from January to December and another July to June but player can join at any time.

For more information phone 5482 6688.

Baseball

Keen baseballers can start to get prepared for the start of the season on October 9.

Baseball - Jordan Shelley Venom LEEROY TODD

The season runs for the last 10 weeks of team, games are played on a week day and training is on Thursdays.

For more information phone 0429 867 129.

Athletics

Those interested can still sign-on now despite the season being under way.

The events are held on a Friday night at 6pm but for competitors who want to sign-on will have to be at Albert Park at 5pm.

Gympie Zone Athletics carnival Lachlan Leitch and Logan Mills. Renee Albrecht

There is no eftpos, so you will need cash or internet banking.

For more information ring Gary Barton on 0439 632 028 or Leslie O'Connor on 0448 593 069.

Hockey

Hockey will start up for the summer season with junior and senior six a side mixed teams.

There will be games every Thursday.

Sign-on will be October 18 and the price will be $60 seniors and $40 juniors.

Hockey - Cooloola Heat vs Buderim - Matthew Browne Heat Leeroy Todd

For beginner hockey players, under-10s, the Hook in2 Hockey program will start on October 23.

For more information call Gympie Hockey Club on 5482 4051 or visit http://www.gympiehockey.org.au.

Volleyball

With the season half-way through, the competition is not accepting any new teams but there are a couple teams that may take players that are keen.

For more information visit http://www.gympievolleyball.org.

Gymnastics

For those keen to try gymnastics can sign-on at any time of the year.

Gymnastics - Georgie Bunn and Olivia Speed. LEEROY TODD

For more information email gympiegym@gmail.com or call Gympie Gymnastics office on 5482 9033 between 3.30pm and 5.30pm Monday to Friday.