11 summer sports you can sign-up for right now in Gympie
As the warmer weather starts to set in, it means the summer sports will be getting underway.
Here is where you can sign on for summer sport.
Cricket
Gympie Gold have started training for the season but if you are interested you can still join.
There is training on Wednesdays at One Mile Oval from 5pm.
For more information ring Gympie Gold captain Lewis Waugh on 0437 767 323.
Gympie Regional Cricket for seniors and juniors will be in action and you can sign-on by visiting the website www.playcricket.com.au/club-finder/club-details?id=3081.
There will also be a junior sign-on this Sunday, September 23 from 8.30am to 12.30pm at the One Mile Clubhouse.
Tennis
Tennis Gympie's next sign-on will be Thursday, October 11 from 3.30pm at Reg English Memorial Tennis Centre.
For more information ring Brett Cottrill on 0417 746 795.
Swimming
Gold Fins sign-on will be Thursday, October 11 at 3.30pm at the Gympie ARC. For more information phone Marni on 0400 790 409.
Nippers
Rainbow Beach Surf Life Saving Club's next sign-on days will be at Rainbow Beach Pool on Saturday, September 22 and September 29 at 10.30am to 12pm.
Contact Helen Brown on 0402 384 437 to sign-on.
Karate
International Karate Daigaku Gympie which practices traditional Japanese style karate for all ages and level.
To sign-on or to try for free contact the club's chairman Hamid Mostofizadeh on 0403 103 076 or email info@ikdkarateaustralia.com.au.
Netball
As the regular season has come to an end netballers can still continue playing as the Summer of Netball Competition starts.
The sign-on for the competition will be Wednesday, September 19 at 5pm at the Gympie Netball Courts.
Season starts on October 10. For more information ring Colleen Miller on 0431 259 961.
Tenpin
With a few different seasons running for juniors and seniors, keen bowlers can join at Gympie Tenpin.
Juniors season runs July to December but can go in on a Thursday.
Seniors have one season that runs from January to December and another July to June but player can join at any time.
For more information phone 5482 6688.
Baseball
Keen baseballers can start to get prepared for the start of the season on October 9.
The season runs for the last 10 weeks of team, games are played on a week day and training is on Thursdays.
For more information phone 0429 867 129.
Athletics
Those interested can still sign-on now despite the season being under way.
The events are held on a Friday night at 6pm but for competitors who want to sign-on will have to be at Albert Park at 5pm.
There is no eftpos, so you will need cash or internet banking.
For more information ring Gary Barton on 0439 632 028 or Leslie O'Connor on 0448 593 069.
Hockey
Hockey will start up for the summer season with junior and senior six a side mixed teams.
There will be games every Thursday.
Sign-on will be October 18 and the price will be $60 seniors and $40 juniors.
For beginner hockey players, under-10s, the Hook in2 Hockey program will start on October 23.
For more information call Gympie Hockey Club on 5482 4051 or visit http://www.gympiehockey.org.au.
Volleyball
With the season half-way through, the competition is not accepting any new teams but there are a couple teams that may take players that are keen.
For more information visit http://www.gympievolleyball.org.
Gymnastics
For those keen to try gymnastics can sign-on at any time of the year.
For more information email gympiegym@gmail.com or call Gympie Gymnastics office on 5482 9033 between 3.30pm and 5.30pm Monday to Friday.