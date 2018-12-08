11 struggling Gympie families need your help this Christmas

Daphne Backhouse (left) and Sharon Hansen are wanting more help for families in need at Christmas time this year.

YOU could help struggling families this Christmas as part of the Adopt-A-Family appeal - there are still 11 disadvantaged families that need a helping hand.

Only days remain before the cut-off date of December 14 to "adopt” a family in need.

The Adopt-a-Family appeal works with local charities such as Anglicare and St Vincent de Paul to identify families who are less well-off and rely on the generosity of the community.

"Adopting” a family means donating gifts, hampers or food, anything that could make a world of difference to someone's Christmas season.

Local businesses such as Oakvale Homes Gympie are also getting behind the cause and office manager Daphne Backhouse speaks of the importance of giving back.

"We understand that Christmas can be a stressful time for some people and not everyone is as well-off as they would like to be,” she said.

"Everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy a nice meal with their family and loved ones.”

So far this year 50 families have been "adopted” thanks to the generosity of Gympie.

If you would like to make Christmas a more memorable time for the 11 remaining families, phone Shelli from Anglicare Gympie on 5480 4731.