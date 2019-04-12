11 pregnancies in 4 years at Gympie's most fertile cafe

SUNS AND DAUGHTERS: Farmer and Sun owner Sharla Watson (left) is 12 weeks pregnant and holding one of the her shop's children Lilly Sanim, along with the shop's other mothers, mothers-to-be and children, Tiffany Waugh (35 weeks), Amy Porter (38 weeks), Jazz Handley with Rylan James (four months old), Kirra Chandler and Hayley Chandler (four months), Joy Savage holding Jemady Orrmon, Jess Handley holding Finn Handley-Donohue (16 months), Sonya Neal with Olivia Sanim (two-and-a-half) and holding Gabriella Sanim (one-and-a-half).

"EVERYONE says there must be something in the water,” Sharla Watson said on Wednesday.

Or perhaps it is really all that organic and wholesome local produce, fair trade coffee and all those different kinds of tea.

Or it might be something to do with the restaurant side of the business and its nourishing products.

But Sharla, owner of the popular Southside food and coffee outlet Farmer and Sun, agrees there may be some other explanation for the amazing fertility of her employees.

With nine mothers and prospective mothers among those who have worked for her over the four years she has been in the business, it is no wonder people are wondering what is causing it.

"All the mothers have worked here and some still do,” she said.

Not that she is immune from whatever it is that has blessed the business with lots of future customers. "Yes, I'm pregnant too,” she said, "Twelve weeks now.”