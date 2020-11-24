Menu
Sittings continue in Gympie District Court today including the trial of a man charged with rape.
News

11 people face Gympie courts, 1 on trial for rape

Frances Klein
24th Nov 2020 7:44 AM
SITTINGS continue in Gympie District Court today with Judge Cash QC presiding.

Raymond Lindsey, Billy-Jack Crowley and Jessemy Maree Topaz Daley are all due for mention in separate matters from 9.30am.

At 10am the trial of Ngtihe Lewis Pearce who is charged with rape and indecent assault will continue.

FULL STORY HERE: Man faces trial by jury for alleged rape in Gympie this week

The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today:

Henry, Matthew-Shayne, Mr

Johnson, Joe Daniel, Mr

Lowe, Aaron Jeffery, Mr

Peauril, Damian Thomas

Peauril, Michael

Verboom, Darren Wayne Scott

Wood Industries Pty Ltd

