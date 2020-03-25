11 pages of criminal history - Rattler break-ins add to record

The Mary Valley Rattler became a victim of crime, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

The Mary Valley Rattler became a victim of crime, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

A FATHER of two with 11 pages of criminal history was jailed in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday after adding nine new offences to his record.

Lachlan Patrick St John, 33, of Fishermans Pocket, pleaded guilty to a series of wilful damage and unlawful entry charges, including three involving the Rattler Railway Company.

The new offences included three from November 3 last year, including attempted entry to the Rattler property with criminal intent, entry to the premises and wilful damage to an external door.

Others were two from November 7 including damaging an internal door, stealing two sharps containers from different premises and entering premises at Albert Park.

He pleaded guilty to unlawfully entering another business at Gympie Central Shopping Centre on November 13 and, from November 24, he pleaded guilty to unlawful entry at Albert Park and possessing cash suspected stolen.

Asked why he stole the sharps containers St John, told the court he was drunk and thought the containers were not being properly maintained.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan jailed St John for two-and-a-half years, with parole from October 9.